Bitcoin aims to pay in finance – News
MicroStrategy, a major backer of Bitcoin, purchased an additional 19,452 Bitcoins, worth around $ 1.03 billion.
The crypto world seems to have promised to make Bitcoin a mainstream payment asset class and the past week has certainly seen some of the world’s biggest giants make a huge presence.
Square Inc increased betting on Bitcoin by investing an additional $ 170 million and chief executive Jack Dorsey has pledged to ‘double’ the payments firm’s commitment to the world’s largest cryptocurrency.
“The internet needs native currency, and we think Bitcoin is just that,” said the longtime Bitcoin enthusiast and chief executive of social media company Twitter.
Square bought 3,318 Bitcoins in the fourth quarter, adding to the general acceptance of the digital currency that has won the support of several large investors. “By owning Bitcoin, our incentives are aligned with the skin of the game,” Dorsey said on a conference call with analysts after the results.
Square has been involved in currency for years, and its Cash app, a payment service, has been allowing users to exchange it since 2018.
The app had three million active Bitcoin customers in 2020, with one million new users purchasing the currency for the first time in January, the company said.
Bitcoin’s main backer, MicroStrategy, bought an additional 19,452 Bitcoin, worth around $ 1.03 billion, increasing its cryptocurrency holdings and sending the company’s stock eight percent higher.
The company, of which CEO Michael Saylor is one of Bitcoin’s strongest supporters, bought the cryptocurrency in cash at an average price of around $ 52,765 each. MicroStrategy, the world’s largest publicly traded business intelligence firm, spent the last year regularly raising Bitcoin after making its first investment in August. Earlier this month, the company engaged in a nearly $ 1 billion convertible note offering with the proceeds used to purchase Bitcoin.
BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, recently announced that US BitPay Prepaid Mastercard cardholders can add their card to Apple Wallet and spend with Apple Pay, along with other giants in the world. technology like Google Pay and Samsung Pay to follow the trend soon. With Apple Pay, BitPay cardholders can make secure purchases in-store, in-apps, and online. In addition, customers awaiting delivery of their plastic card can add their virtual card to Apple Wallet through the BitPay Wallet app and can start spending immediately. Support for Google Pay and Samsung Pay is slated for later this quarter, the company said in a recent press release.
“We have thousands of BitPay Wallet app customers using the BitPay card who are always looking for new places and new ways to spend their crypto,” said BitPay CEO Stephen Pair. “The addition of Apple Pay and soon to be added Google and Samsung Pay makes it easier and more convenient to use the BitPay card in more places, from everyday items to luxury purchases.”
BitPay continues to innovate its global blockchain solutions to make payments with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies faster, easier, and more secure than ever. The BitPay Wallet app is designed to allow customers to manage and spend Bitcoin, as well as turn it into dollars and spend with the BitPay card.
For powerful blockchain users, the BitPay Wallet app supports an array of options for buying and storing cryptocurrencies and making payments online. Users can instantly purchase gift cards from hundreds of major retailers in-store and online. The BitPay card allows customers to instantly convert cryptocurrency into fiat currency, which is then loaded onto the card and can be spent anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted around the world. Customers can also use the cards online for their purchases and to withdraw money from ATMs.
The BitPay Wallet app supports Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ether, as well as four dollar-indexed stablecoins, USDC, GUSD, PAX, and BUSD.
Bill Zielke, chief marketing officer of BitPay, told Khaleej Times in an email interview that BitPay has millions of BitPay Wallet app customers, many of whom use or rely on the BitPay card to live their lives on crypto. Allowing these users to load the BitPay card into Apple Wallet and spend with Apple Pay makes living on crypto easy and easy.
“Bitcoin’s value is increasing, as evidenced by the momentum, growth and interest that is happening right now. BitPay believes that with continued adoption and increased regulatory involvement, the industry will reach an inflection point that will forever change consumer confidence and pave the way for blockchain payments to disrupt the way consumers receive and spend. funds, ”Zielke added.
The use of crypto has grown exponentially in recent years as it has disrupted traditional financial systems by making it easier to send money like sending an email. The ability to accept crypto expands a company’s selling opportunities in international markets where accepting credit cards is inconvenient while reducing high fees and increasing the transparency and efficiency of payments. .
“Companies that do business internationally, send billions overseas, and travel to many places incur high fees and delays of up to a week. This potential market is huge and combined with a crypto market cap approaching the trillion, the market opportunity for crypto is ideal, ”Zielke concluded.
– With contributions from Reuters, – [email protected]
