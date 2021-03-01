MARTELAS COOPERATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCLUDED Helsinki Stock Exchange: MARAS





Martela has concluded cooperation negotiations concerning the companies of the Group in Finland. As a result of negotiations, the restructuring of operations will result in the reduction of approximately 21 jobs. It was also decided on the possibility of temporary dismissal of part-time or full-time staff. The number of employees and the length of layoffs will be determined based on market conditions and business needs. Additional savings will be realized through normal retirements and other staff rotations that will not be replaced as part of the reorganization of operations. As a result of the stated actions, it is estimated that the cost level of companies will decrease by around 2.5 million euros on an annual basis and the actions will be carried out mainly in the third quarter of 2021. All one-off expenses related to layoffs will be clarified during the first quarter of 2021. Martela Group employs around 380 people in Finland. Martela Corporation Artti Aurasmaa

CEO Further information Artti Aurasmaa, CEO, tel. +358 45 186 1775

Kalle Lehtonen, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 400 539 968 Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main news media www.martela.com Our strategic direction is defined by our Better Work mission and our vision of People-Centered Workplaces. Martela provides people-centered workplaces where users and their well-being are at the heart. We focus on the Nordic countries, as the Nordic countries are pioneers in hybrid work environments with an open work culture and common needs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos