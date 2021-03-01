Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine deepens concerns over racial and geographic inequalities

Decisions to send vaccines to harder-to-reach communities make practical sense, as the Johnson & Johnsons single-injection vaccine is easier to store and use. But they could stimulate perceptions of a two-tier, racially or class-divided immunization system, with marginalized communities getting what they think is a substandard product.

The issue was raised during a recent call between governors and officials in the Biden administration to coordinate the country’s response to the coronavirus. Gov. Charlie Baker, a Massachusetts Republican and former health insurance executive, stressed the need for key health officials to communicate clearly about the benefits of the single-dose vaccine, according to three people who heard his remarks and spoke on condition of anonymity. discuss a private conversation.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective in a clinical trial, completely preventing hospitalization and death, including in South Africa against a more transmissible variant. When moderate cases were included, however, it was 66% protective, compared with an efficacy of over 90% reported for a vaccine jointly developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech company BioNTech and one of the company. American biotechnology Moderna. Trials have been conducted at different times of the pandemic and in different countries with different transmission rates, making direct comparisons impossible.

The apparent differences, Baker said, could nonetheless create uncomfortable questions for heads of state and local people promoting the new vaccine to people who might ask, as one person paraphrased his comments, why didn’t you ask us. given the right things?

A spokeswoman for Baker declined to make him available for an interview. But the apprehension he expressed is shared by governors, as well as state and local health officials, across the country, even as they celebrate the third vaccine and recognize that the United States is faced with the embarrassment of wealth compared to many countries.

J&J is going to be a challenge for all of us, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said in an interview.

In North Dakota, which has achieved one of the fastest inoculation rates, Gov. Doug Burgum (right) said the new product heightened concerns not only about reluctance to vaccines, but also the brand’s potential for hesitation. The problem has been exposed in Germany, where some residents avoid the shots developed by AstraZeneca in favor of those manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, due to the different levels of protection reported in clinical trials, according to officials there.

The challenge in the United States is particularly acute against the backdrop of racial and economic disparities exacerbated by the pandemic, according to state and local authorities. If a vaccine deemed less effective but still well above the 50% threshold set last summer by federal regulators is used overwhelmingly in communities of color, it could erode trust. The Biden administration signaled on Sunday that it was concerned about the possibility, as senior administration officials stressed that the new vaccine would be shared equally across the country.

Keeping that promise is essential, advocates said.

If we end up with a hierarchy that says all rich whites get Pfizer and all poor blacks get J&J, that would be a problem, said Helene D. Gayle, president and CEO of the Chicago Community Trust, one of the taller. community foundations across the country.

To complicate matters further, these dilemmas are inseparable from the characteristics of the new vaccine which make it a logistical gift. The easier storage and scheduling requirements allow the Johnson & Johnson product to penetrate hard-to-reach populations, such as homeless people, as well as transitional groups, including people who move through the criminal justice system.

However, as people of color are over-represented in both populations, the racial undertones of a focused approach to distribution could become more pronounced.

There is a risk of that, admitted Mouhanad Hammami, director of the Wayne County Department of Health, which serves Detroit as well as the suburbs that include some of Michigan’s wealthiest zip codes.

The risk, too, is that residents try to be selective about the vaccine they receive. We run our clinics based on the vaccine available to us, so we have a Pfizer clinic or a Moderna clinic, he said. And probably people will come or choose not to come depending on the product offered.

This is not wise, specialists have said. The vaccine that is available to you, get that vaccine, said Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease specialist, in a briefing on the eve of Johnson & Johnson’s clearance.

But Inslee said her constituents naturally want options, and with more supply in the near future, that may be possible. In the meantime, his pitch for Johnson & Johnson is simply this: This is going to save your life, which we think is a pretty high value. It has a downside of slightly lower efficiency to keep you from getting a headache, but you only need one shot instead of two.

Burgum said the single-dose vaccine may be particularly appealing to younger or less vulnerable people, stressing that no one should be given something they think is less effective, even if the numbers don’t support that conclusion. At a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group meeting on Sunday, a University of Iowa president said the easier-to-use vaccine should be shipped to 18-29 year olds, a highly mobile population. which includes some of our larger spreaders.

At 42, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said he would rather take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I’ll just have a shot and be done, the Republican said last week.

At first, few people will have the opportunity to pass the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because there are so few. Nearly 4 million doses are expected to be shipped this week to states and other jurisdictions, as well as pharmacies and federally administered sites. Company executives have pledged 20 million doses by the end of March, and federal officials say production is expected to increase significantly in April.

The federal government does not specify how states should allocate the new vaccine, although senior administration officials have said federal oversight will avoid focusing its use in certain communities. Several state officials said on Sunday they were still deciding where to direct their first assignments.

In testimony before a House subcommittee last week, Richard Nettles, vice president of U.S. medical affairs for the Johnson & Johnsons Janssen division, said the vaccine was tested during the height of the pandemic in the world and included a significant number of participants from South Africa and other countries. places where threatening variants of the virus have emerged. The vaccine has been shown to be over 80% effective in preventing serious illness in South Africa, a performance that stands out because the other two vaccines licensed in the United States have not been tested against variants.

But state and local health officials have yet to release those attributes to the public because they have been reluctant to get ahead of the Food and Drug Administration.

A similar dynamic is at play at the White House, where officials are shaping communication regarding the new vaccine, but are aware of the need to adapt it to the recommendations of federal regulators and other experts. President Biden, in a statement on Saturday evening, hailed the authorization of a third vaccine as exciting news for all Americans. In a white house video Posted on social media on Sunday, Fauci was more blunt, saying I would definitely take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Most of the posts were press releases, acknowledged Helen Keipp Talbot, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University and a member of the CDC’s advisory committee that makes recommendations on how vaccines should be used. It is extremely important that we start providing information about the vaccine in a clear and transparent manner.

There is, however, disagreement on how to proceed, especially on the level of detail the public needs. Gayle, a former CDC official, said: We should be able to craft messages that make it clear that you aren’t getting a substandard product if you get the J&J vaccine. You get vaccinated.

She also highlighted the collective benefits of vaccination, saying the product you get individually is less important than whether the population you are circulating in is protected.

Paul Biddinger, medical director of emergency preparedness at Mass General Brigham and chairman of the Massachusetts Vaccine Advisory Group, also highlighted the outstanding performance of the three licensed vaccines. But he cautioned against the paper on possible differences, saying he wanted to know if a second injection of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine might look as good as Pfizer and Moderna. The company is investigating this and expects to see results later this year.

Fairness means ensuring that those who have suffered the most from this pandemic are clearly able to access the most effective therapies with the data we have at the time, Biddinger said.

He also said it was wrong to assume that communities of color or hard-hit communities are more in need of a single-injection regimen. Community health centers and other vaccinators for hard-hit populations, he said, have proven they can handle the logistics of cold storage and running two-dose regimens.

The East Boston Neighborhood Health Center is already increasing to 6,000 vaccinations per week at four sites, said Manny Lopes, president and CEO of the center. Most of the time, people just want to get the shot, he said. Some ask on the difference between Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and staff members anticipate similar questions about Johnson & Johnson, he said.

In his opinion, Baker was right to raise concerns about how to present the data to support the new vaccine, especially if it ends up being aimed at certain populations.