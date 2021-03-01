CAE buys L3Harris military training company for US $ 1.05 billion





CAE Inc. on Monday announced an agreement with US firm L3Harris Technologies to purchase the company’s military training business for US $ 1.05 billion. L3Harris’ military training activity includes Link Simulation & Training, Doss Aviation and AMI. “We are adding new customers, experience on new platforms and strengthening our expertise to address all areas – air, land, maritime, space and cyber – and we are expanding into adjacent markets such as mission support and operations, ”CAE Managing Director Marc Parent said in a statement. “This proposed transaction will provide a better balance to CAE in all activities and geographies, and like our recent acquisitions in the civil aviation market, it demonstrates our desire to strengthen and expand our position in the markets we serve. . READ MORE: CAE Ventilator Receives Health Canada Certification and Starts Shipping CAE said L3Harris’ activities would add experience in the development and delivery of training systems for fighters and bombers, military rotary-wing platforms, submarines and unmanned aircraft. Trending stories ‘Roar and be heard’: Woman behind Vance’s allegations calls for independent investigation

Firefighters terrorized by RCMP in search of Nova Scotia gunman still have no answer The story continues under the ad CAE has announced several acquisitions in recent months. In December, CAE signed an agreement to purchase Merlot Aero Ltd., a leading civil aviation crew management and optimization software company, while in November, it announced an agreement for Flight Simulation Company BV. , based in Amsterdam. CAE also signed an agreement in November with Textron to purchase TRU Simulation + Training Canada Inc.









2:03 Flight simulator giant CAE unveils new fan





Flight simulator giant CAE unveils new fan June 17, 2020

To help pay for the transaction with L3Harris, CAE will raise C $ 700 million under an agreement with the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and GIC Private Ltd., a sovereign fund based in Singapore. The CDPQ has agreed to invest $ 475 million in CAE in a move that it believes will make it the company’s largest shareholder, while GIC will bring $ 225 million. The story continues under the ad The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. © 2021 The Canadian Press







