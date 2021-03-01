BBB offers advice for the 2021 tax season





RALEIGH, NC (March 1, 2021) – Over the past year, many have had to deal with job losses, business closures and federal financial aid, so as tax season approaches, it’s more important than ever to start early. Better Business Bureau serving eastern North Carolina (BBB) ​​offers the following information about the 2021 tax season. The pandemic has taken unfamiliar territory for jobs and federal aid, leaving many Americans in awe of their financial situation ahead of the April 15 tax filing deadline, said Mallory Wojciechowski, president and CEO of BBB . To eliminate unnecessary frustration or financial loss, it’s important to stay alert for potential scams this tax season. Every year, crooks attempt to use the social security numbers of unsuspecting Americans to file false tax returns in an attempt to steal refunds. BBB offers the following tips to avoid fraudsters this tax season: Deposit early. The best way to avoid tax identity theft is to file your taxes as early as possible before a fraudster has a chance to use your information.

Watch out for red flags. If a written notice from the IRS arrives in the mail about a duplicate return, respond promptly. Or, if an IRS notice comes in stating that you received wages from a location where you never worked, or if you receive other notices that don't actually apply to you, immediately contact the IRS office. Another big red flag is that if you receive a notice that additional taxes are due, the refund will be cleared or collection action is taken against you for one year, you have not filed an IRS return. . Contact the IRS if you suspect that your identity has been stolen.

Protect your social security number. Do not donate your SSN unless there is a good reason and you are sure who you are giving it to.

Find your tax preparer. Make sure your tax preparer is trustworthy before submitting your personal information.

If you are a victim of identity theft, consider getting an Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN). This is a six-digit number that, in addition to your social security number, confirms your identity. Once you have applied, you must provide the IP PIN each year when you file your federal income tax returns. Visit IRS.gov for more information. BBB tips for hiring a tax preparer: Filing tax returns can be overwhelming, especially if you have a complex tax situation. This is why many Americans hire a tax preparer to help them navigate the process, but there are a few things to consider before hiring someone to help them: Review the credentials of tax preparers. Registered agents, CPAs, and tax attorneys are all qualified to represent their clients to the IRS on all matters. Other preparers can help you with basic forms and questions, but cannot represent you in an audit.

Beware of spectacular promises. If a tax preparer promises you bigger refunds than the competition, that's a red flag. Many of these tax preparers base their fees on the amount of your return and likely use shady tax preparation tactics. Also, it is wise to avoid tax preparers who offer early repayment loans because you will likely lose a significant percentage of your return on commission fees.

Get recommendations from friends and family. One of the best ways to find a trustworthy tax preparer is to ask your loved ones for recommendations. Once you have a few options, check BBB.org, paying close attention to other consumer reviews or the details of the complaint.

Think about availability. If the IRS finds errors in your tax forms or decides to perform an audit, will your tax preparer be available to help you with the details? Find out if you can contact the tax preparer all year round or only during tax season.

Find out about the fees in advance. Before accepting services, carefully read contracts and understand how much the tax preparer charges for their services. Learn about additional fees for state, federal, and local e-filing returns, as well as fees for any unforeseen complications.

If the things don't add up, find someone else. If a tax preparer can't verify their credentials, has a record of bad reviews from previous clients, or their business practices don't seem convincing, don't do business with them. Keep in mind that if you hire them, that person will handle your sensitive personal information which you need to protect yourself from corrupt or fraudulent tax preparers. If you believe you have been a victim of identity theft or tax scams, you can report them to BBBs Scam Tracker at bbb.org/scamtracker. For more information or to find trusted tax preparers, visit bbb.org. Visit irs.gov for deadlines and other important tax information.







