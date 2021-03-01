Perrigo’s generics division is back on the program, thanks to Altaris’ $ 1.55 billion offer

Perrigo put the brakes on its hive of generic prescription drugs last year, but, now, it has a locked-in buyer and expects the split to end by the end of the summer.

Perrigo has reached a deal to sell its generic prescription drug business to Altaris Capital Partners for $ 1.55 million, a price analysts say is “pretty good” under the circumstances. Once the sale is closed, Altaris is expected to take over $ 50 million of potential milestones and purchase pacts with third-party specifiers, the companies mentionned Monday.

Perrigos ‘generics business specializes in extended topical medications, such as creams, foams, foams, gels, liquids, and inhalables, including a copy of Tevas’ delicate-to-make ProAir HFA inhaler. for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.

With the sale, Perrigo takes a major step towards completing its transformation into a personal care company for consumers, President and CEO Murray Kessler said in a statement. The deal will leave Perrigo with a personal care portfolio with some $ 4 billion in additional revenue, he will have more than $ 2 billion in cash to grow the business, preferably through mergers and acquisitions, Kessler said. .

Under the Altaris banner, Perrigos’ generics business will establish itself as a stand-alone company, Garikai Nyaruwata, CEO of Altaris, said in a statement. Perrigo and Altaris did not say whether they would revamp factories or cut costs, and the companies were not immediately available for comment.

The sale is expected to go through by the end of the third quarter, Perrigo said. Financial planner Centerview is advising Perrigo on the transaction, while the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz provided Perrigo with legal advice. JPMorgan is on the bridge as Altaris’ senior financial adviser, Goldman Sachs also acting as financial adviser.

Perrigo based in Dublin manufactures and sells a series of generic drugs in the United States such as testosterone creams, topical steroids, nicotine gum, acne treatments and more.

The company scored a major victory in February 2020, when it gained approval for a generic version of the Tevas ProAir HFA inhaler. At the time, Perrigo and its CDMO, Catalent, said they would begin producing a limited supply immediately, while ramping up production for a steady supply by the fourth quarter.

It was a bumpy road to the finish line for the Perrigo product, which was rejected by the FDA three times in 2016, 2017 and 2018 as it worked to bring the generic up to agency standards. .

Then in August, Perrigo said it would delay plans to split off its generic business indefinitely, thanks to strong second-quarter sales. Overall, Perrigo had net sales of $ 1.15 billion for the period, with generic prescription drugs of $ 239 million, up 3.4% from the previous year. ‘last year.

Analysts, however, believed that the delay could be linked to a lack of suitors. Withholding Rx’s split shouldn’t come as a surprise and we were skeptical about the possibility of closing a deal, RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote at the time. [Perrigo] weighs several options. One of these now appears to be holding onto the business until conditions improve.

With the Altaris deal on the schedule, Perrigo’s plan is moving forward again, and its selling price is “pretty good on balance,” SVB Leerink analysts wrote on Monday. They pointed to the act of juggling lively generic competition and the self-care ambitions Perrigo had to accomplish to reach that number.

The generic prescriptions of the company shelled $ 236 million in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020, down 7.7% from the same quarter in 2019. Overall, the company generated $ 5.1 billion for the year, up 5% compared to 2019.