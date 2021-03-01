Mayo Clinic’s 2020 profit down, but net assets increase dramatically





Dive brief: Mayo Clinic Saw Small Revenue Increase But Significant Decline in Profits For Calendar 2020 The Rochester, Minnesota-based nonprofit hospital system reported on Friday.

Overall, Mayo Clinic’s revenue increased 1.5% including donations, while net income declined 23.5%. However, total assets grew by 19% and are now well over $ 12 billion.

Two actions suggest that the worst financial turns of the COVID-19 pandemic have passed for the organization. In December, he returned $ 156 million of the $ 338 million received in coronavirus relief payments from the federal government. The system also returned $ 915 million in advanced Medicare payments last July. Dive overview: COVID-19 has created a difficult financial road for many healthcare providers, who have had to postpone elective procedures or whose patients have undergone care in order to avoid infection. But larger health systems with significant resources have worked relatively well. Mayo Clinic is in this category. Despite the disruption to normal patient care that marked 2020, Mayo Clinic’s revenue grew 1.5% to $ 13.9 billion, from $ 13.7 billion in 2019. What if its net profit declined, it was still in the dark to the tune of $ 728 million, compared to $ 952 million in 2019. Like other systems, Mayo had to equip its facilities with personal protective equipment, respirators and other equipment to deal with the pandemic; however, its spending on supplies and services increased by less than 1%, while salaries and benefits paid to employees increased by more than 5%. This seems contrary to a recent report from Kaufman Hall suggesting that suppliers could end up being overwhelmed with COVID-19-related spending. And despite the return of advanced Medicare payments and coronavirus aid, relief and economic security funds in the dying days of 2020, Mayo ended the year with $ 12.4 billion in net assets, up from $ 10.4 billion at the end of 2019. Much of this increase came from large donations, including $ 1.3 billion unrestricted. Even with relatively good numbers, Mayo Clinic officials remained cautious. “COVID-19 could still negatively affect the clinic’s operating margins and financial results, as the duration of the pandemic is unknown,” its financial report concludes. This final rating is in line with a recent report by Moody’s Investors Service, which placed a negative outlook on nonprofit hospitals in 2021, despite the increasing distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos