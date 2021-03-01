Appointment of Toronto Stock Exchange Project Manager: HZM

LONDON, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM: HZM, TSX: HZM) (Horizonte or The Company), the nickel company focused on Brazil, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Drake as Project Manager.

In his role as Project Manager, Michaels will have primary responsibility for overseeing the development of Horizontes, two 100% owned projects, the Araguaia ferro-nickel project (Araguaia) and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project (Vermelho). Work is currently focused on starting construction in Araguaia subject to the closure of project funding, while Vermelho is progressing through the feasibility study and obtaining permits. Michael will be based at Companys Brazilian headquarters in Belo Horizonte, where he will work closely with the Companys team in the country.

Michael is a Mechanical Engineer with extensive international leadership experience in the construction, operation and optimization of medium to large scale capital projects, with extensive expertise in ferro-nickel and acid leach operations. nickel. Before joining Horizonte, Michael worked for BHP, Newcrest Mining and WMC Resources. At BHP, Michael led the refurbishment of the Cerro Matosos ferro-nickel production line for US $ 350 million with a complete furnace rebuild in Colombia. As Vice President: Projects and Engineering at Nickel West, he was responsible for the implementation of a US $ 5 billion capital investment program, and he led the ramp-up phase of the assets. of the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia. Michael graduated from Curtin University and also has an MBA from the University of Western Australia.

Commenting on the appointment, Jeremy Martin, CEO of Horizontes, said: We are happy to welcome Mike to the Horizonte team. He has extensive experience in the development, exploitation and optimization of nickel operations, his experience of RKEF and HPAL technologies is well suited to the development of the two Horizontes projects.

Mike will oversee the development of Araguaia and Vermelho in Brazil and will also be an invaluable asset to the company’s team in London. Horizonte has the capacity to build and deliver the Araguaia ferro-nickel project, as well as to simultaneously advance Vermelho. The continued development of the extended team is a critical line of work as we progress in our transition to becoming a nickel producer.

For more information visit www.horizonteminerals.com or contact:

Horizonte Minerals plc

Jeremy Martin (CEO)

Anna Legge (Corporate Communications) [email protected]

+44 (0) 203 356 2901 Peel Hunt (NOMAD and broker)

Ross allister

David McKeown +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX listed nickel development company focused in Brazil. The Company is developing the Araguaia project, as the next major ferronickel mine in Brazil, and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project, with the aim of being able to supply nickel and cobalt to the EV battery market. Both projects are 100% owned.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historical fact concerning the Company, certain information contained in this press release constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the Acquisition as described herein, statements regarding the potential of the Company’s current or future property mining projects; the success of exploration and mining activities; the cost and timing of future exploration, production and development; the estimation of mineral resources and reserves and the Company’s ability to meet its objectives for the growth of its mineral resources; the Company’s ability to complete the Offering as described herein, and the achievement of mineral resource and reserve estimates. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified through the use of forward-looking terms such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “planned” , “Estimates”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not foresee”, or “believes”, or variations of these words and expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may “,” could “,” would be “,” could “or” will be taken “,” will occur “or” will be achieved “. Forward-looking information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyzes and opinions made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management considers relevant. and reasonable the circumstances on the date on which such statements are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company are materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, risks related to: the inability of the Company to complete the acquisition as described in the present, the risks of exploration and mining, competition from competitors with more capital; the company’s lack of experience with mining operations in the development phase; fluctuations in metal prices; uninsured risks; environmental and other regulatory requirements; exploration, mining and other permits; the company’s future payment obligations; potential disputes over the Company’s title to the property and the size of its mining concessions; the company’s dependence on its ability to obtain sufficient funding in the future; the company’s dependence on its relations with third parties; the company’s joint ventures; the potential for currency fluctuations and political or economic instability in the countries in which the Company operates; fluctuations in exchange rates; the company’s ability to effectively manage its growth; the trading market for the Company’s ordinary shares; uncertainty about the company’s plans to continue to develop its operations and new projects; the company’s dependence on key personnel; the possible conflicts of interest of the directors and officers of the Company, the inability of the Company to carry out the Placement according to the terms described herein, and various risks associated with the legal and regulatory framework in which the Company operates. Although the management of the company has attempted to identify material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as expected. , estimated or planned. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.