ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) – Maryland adds 603 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 deaths as hospitalizations increase slightly Monday morning.

The state has now recorded 382,703 cases and 7,697 deaths as the anniversary of Maryland’s first confirmed cases approaches.

Thirty-six other Marylanders are hospitalized with the virus, including 235 in intensive care beds and 669 in acute care.

The state’s calculated positivity rate rose slightly to 3.52% with 19,263 tests performed in the past 24 hours.

Maryland is still in phase 1C, with 1,332,588 doses administered to date. During the last day, 15,781 first doses and 9,863 second doses were administered.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are marked with an asterisk):

By county

county Case Deaths Allegany 6,408 (198) 1 * Anne Arundel 35,772 (525) 14 * City of Baltimore 40,474 (865) 21 * Baltimore County 50 972 (1,249) 34 * Calvert 3,661 (70) 1 * Caroline 2,049 (19) 0 * Carroll 7,548 (209) 5 * Cecil 5,023 (118) 2 * Charles 8 921 (155) 2 * Dorchester 2,348 (44) 1 * Frederick 16,969 (271) 9 * Garrett 1,844 (60) 1 * Harford 12,515 (233) 4 * Howard 15,827 (214) 6 * Kent 1,125 (40) 2 * Montgomery 63,395 (1,367) 45 * Prince george’s 73,413 (1,300) 29 * Queen anne 2,577 (37) 1 * St. Mary’s 5 123 (114) 0 * Somerset 2390 (31) 0 * Talbot 1,886 (34) 0 * Washington 12,417 (250) 3 * Wicomico 6,779 (141) 0 * Worcester 3 266 (91) 1 * Data not available 0 (62) 0 *

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and sex (probable deaths are marked with an asterisk):

By age group and sex

Son-in-law Case Deaths 0-9 19,074 (3) 0 * 10-19 36,736 (6) 1 * 20-29 69,548 (34) 1 * 30-39 65,718 (74) 6 * 40-49 57,995 (206) 5 * 50-59 57,707 (581) 24 * 60-69 39,070 (1,223) 18 * 70-79 22 185 (1,963) 36 * 80+ 14 669 (3,605) 91 * Data not available 0 (2) 0 * Women 200 226 (3,715) 89 * Man 182,476 (3,982) 93 * Unknown 0 () 0 *

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are marked with an asterisk):

By race and ethnicity

Race / ethnicity Case Deaths African American (NH) 109,768 (2,646) 65 * Asian (NH) 8 642 (266) 7 * White (NH) 132,315 (3 939) 95 * Hispanic 61,587 (705) 15 * Other (NH) 17,950 (76) 0 * Data not available 52,440 (65) 0 *

