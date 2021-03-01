US extradites two men indicted in Ghosn’s flight to Japan: source





FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, former chief executive of Nissan and Renault, looks on during a press conference at Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, Jounieh, Lebanon, September 29, 2020. REUTERS / Mohamed Azakir // File Photo BOSTON (Reuters) – An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan are handed over to Japanese authorities on Monday for extradition from the United States, a report said. person close to the file. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the extradition of U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, who are accused of helping Ghosn escape the Japan as he awaited trial on financial charges. The Taylors, who have been held in the United States since their arrest in May, left jail early Monday to be airlifted to Japan, the person said. Defense attorney Paul Kelly did not respond to a request for comment, but told The Associated Press the men had been returned for extradition. The US Department of Justice declined to comment. They were accused last year of helping Ghosn flee Japan on December 29, 2019, hidden in a box and in a private jet before heading to his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no treaty. extradition with Japan. Ghosn was awaiting trial for financial misconduct, including underestimating his compensation in Nissans’ financial statements. Ghosn denies wrongdoing. Prosecutors said Taylor, a private security specialist, 60, and Peter Taylor, 27, received $ 1.3 million for their services. The Taylors waged a months-long campaign to make their case against extradition before the courts, the media, the State Department and the White House with the help of a group of senior lawyers and lobbyists. level. Lawyers for the Taylors have argued unsuccessfully in U.S. courts that their clients cannot be prosecuted in Japan for helping someone get out on bail and that, if extradited, they risked questioning. and tortured relentlessly. Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; edited by Grant McCool

