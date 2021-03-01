Louisiana Passes Coronavirus Milestone: 1 Million Doses of Vaccine Administered Statewide | Coronavirus





Over a million doses of coronavirus vaccines have now been administered throughout the state of Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Health reported an additional 99,420 doses of the vaccine in its noon Monday update. Since the launch of the deployment in mid-December, 1,025,411 total doses have been administered. The vaccines previously available in Louisiana, Pfizer, and Moderna both require two doses. To date, 368,146 people are fully vaccinated in Louisiana. A total of 657,265 people started the vaccine series. Over the entire population of Louisiana, an estimated 7.9% of people are fully immunized. It is estimated that 14.1% of the population received at least one dose of a vaccine. WASHINGTON (AP) United States receives third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as Food and Drug Administration cleared a Johnson & … The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will soon arrive in Louisiana. This will be the third vaccine licensed for use in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Health said Monday that 37,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be delivered to the state this week. Louisiana could see the highest dose allocation for a single week this week. Click here to see where the doses will be available this week. Louisiana could see its biggest shipment of coronavirus vaccine doses this week, especially after the one shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson r… The agency also reported 299 other confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 other confirmed deaths in its noon Monday update. The number of hospitalizations was reduced by one and the number of patients requiring ventilators remained the same. There are also a total of 60,257 “probable” coronavirus cases in Louisiana, according to the agency’s dashboard. In Louisiana, positive tests for the coronavirus were found in all 64 parishes, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. Here are some other key statewide statistics from Monday: Total number of confirmed cases: 370,247

Total number of “probable” cases: 60,257

Total number of confirmed deaths: 8,941

Currently hospitalized: 629

Currently under ventilators: 91

Vaccine series launched: 657,265 (updated twice a week)

Vaccine run completed: 368,146

Presumed restored: 408,463 to February 22 (weekly update) Note: Staff at The Advocate and The Times-Picayune calculate the daily number of cases and increases in confirmed deaths based on the difference between today’s total and yesterday’s total of confirmed cases and deaths from coronavirus. The Louisiana Department of Health publishes a daily case tally on its dashboard that includes probable cases as indicated by a positive antigen test. This number of cases may be different from the one listed here. Here are some of the parishes with the largest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Monday’s report: Orleans: 39

Jefferson: 34

East Baton Rouge: 29

Caddo: 24

Saint-Tammany: 21 You can view more charts and graphs breaking down the data by clicking here. Louisiana began reopening for Phase 1 on May 15-16, then moved to Phase 2 on June 5. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards extended Louisiana’s Phase 2 restrictions twice in August before moving the state to Phase 3 on September 11.The governor then movedstate back toa modified phase 2towards the end of November. This is a developing story. More details and analysis to come. Purchases made through links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission







