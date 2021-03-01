CoStar softens its offer to buy real estate search firm CoreLogic

CoStar Group Inc. has increased its offer to acquire CoreLogic Inc. to around $ 97 a share, including a cash portion in the latest twist in a bidding war for the real estate data company.

The latest offering represents an improvement of $ 17 per share from CoreLogics’ recent deal with funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners, and is equivalent to more than $ 1.25 billion in total value, CoStar said. in a statement Monday.

CoreLogic shareholders would receive $ 6 per share in cash and 0.1019 CoStar share in exchange for each of their shares.

The CoStar Group is committed to moving forward with such a transaction, CoStar CEO Andrew Florance said in a letter to the CoreLogics board. We expect the CoreLogic board of directors to consider this proposal as a superior proposal within 48 hours.

CoreLogic has a regional operations center with hundreds of employees in Dallas Cypress Waters, a huge $ 3.5 billion magnet anchored in the business.

CoStar also agreed to an antitrust agreement that would require it to take all necessary steps to obtain approvals until there is a material adverse effect on the combined company.

We understand that the certainty of closure is a key concern for CoreLogic’s board of directors, Florance said.

CoStar said it will also pay a $ 165 million termination fee up front to CoreLogic.

CoreLogic has confirmed receipt of the revised offer and said it will give it careful consideration. He still recommends his existing deal with Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners.

CoreLogic shares were up 1.6% to $ 86 while CoStar shares were down 0.3% to $ 821.07 at 10:32 a.m. in New York.

The revised proposal comes two weeks after CoStars’ last takeover offer.

The real estate boom in the United States, fueled by historically low mortgage rates and additional space taking during the pandemic era, has sparked interest in real estate technology. This has made CoreLogic, known in the real estate world for its house price indexes, an attractive takeover target.

The Irvine, Calif.-Based company launched a strategic review in November amid a board battle with investors Cannae Holdings Inc. and Senator Investment Group. The pair went on to win three seats on the CoreLogics board.

Daniel Taub and Liana Baker, Bloomberg