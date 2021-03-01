CoStar softens its offer to buy real estate search firm CoreLogic

CoStar Group Inc. has increased its offer to acquire CoreLogic Inc. to around $ 97 a share, including a cash portion in the latest twist in a bidding war for the real estate data company.
The latest offering represents an improvement of $ 17 per share from CoreLogics’ recent deal with funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners, and is equivalent to more than $ 1.25 billion in total value, CoStar said. in a statement Monday.
CoreLogic shareholders would receive $ 6 per share in cash and 0.1019 CoStar share in exchange for each of their shares.
The CoStar Group is committed to moving forward with such a transaction, CoStar CEO Andrew Florance said in a letter to the CoreLogics board. We expect the CoreLogic board of directors to consider this proposal as a superior proposal within 48 hours.
CoreLogic has a regional operations center with hundreds of employees in Dallas Cypress Waters, a huge $ 3.5 billion magnet anchored in the business.
CoStar also agreed to an antitrust agreement that would require it to take all necessary steps to obtain approvals until there is a material adverse effect on the combined company.
We understand that the certainty of closure is a key concern for CoreLogic’s board of directors, Florance said.
CoStar said it will also pay a $ 165 million termination fee up front to CoreLogic.
CoreLogic has confirmed receipt of the revised offer and said it will give it careful consideration. He still recommends his existing deal with Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners.
CoreLogic shares were up 1.6% to $ 86 while CoStar shares were down 0.3% to $ 821.07 at 10:32 a.m. in New York.
The revised proposal comes two weeks after CoStars’ last takeover offer.
The real estate boom in the United States, fueled by historically low mortgage rates and additional space taking during the pandemic era, has sparked interest in real estate technology. This has made CoreLogic, known in the real estate world for its house price indexes, an attractive takeover target.
The Irvine, Calif.-Based company launched a strategic review in November amid a board battle with investors Cannae Holdings Inc. and Senator Investment Group. The pair went on to win three seats on the CoreLogics board.
Daniel Taub and Liana Baker, Bloomberg
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit