Southwest Airlines announces four-day sale with fares starting at $ 29





Southwest Airlines at Kahului Airport. File (4.7.19) PC: Wendy Osher. Southwest Airlines launched a four-day “WOW Sale” today, running through March 4, 2021 at 7:59 p.m. HST (11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time), with fares starting at $ 29 one-way. Low fares are available for travel in April and May and are subject to fare rules. For the past 50 years, Southwest Airlines Purpose has been connecting people with what matters in their lives through user-friendly, reliable and low-cost air travel, said Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines vice president of marketing. . Examples of low one-way fares are: For as little as $ 29 one way nonstop between New Orleans and Houston (Bush) ,

and , For as little as $ 29 one way nonstop between Baltimore / Washington (BWI) and LaGuardia ,

and , For as little as $ 29 one way nonstop between Phoenix and Palm Springs, California. ,

and , For as little as $ 54 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Fort Lauderdale ,

and , As low as $ 99 one way nonstop between Long Beach, California. and Honolulu (Oahu) , and

and , and As low as $ 99 one way nonstop between Long Beach, California. and Kahului (Maui). These flights, as well as the schedules published by the carriers until August 16, 2021, can be purchased online. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD Hawaii safe travel guidelines remain in place ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD Travelers are strongly advised to take a pre-travel COVID-19 test with a trusted travel and testing partner BEFORE the final leg of their trip to the State of Hawaii. Transpacific travelers arriving WITHOUT a confirmed negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure are subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine. All travelers must have a negative test result BEFORE starting the last leg of their trip. Anyone without a negative test result BEFORE departure must self-quarantine upon arrival. Negative test result must be uploaded to Safe Travels prior to departure or printed prior to departure and a hard copy in hand upon arrival in Hawaii. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD The CDC command which entered into force on January 26, 2021 has no impact on the Safe Travels program. For international travelers arriving in the State of Hawaii from Japan, Canada and Korea, only tests from trusted test partners will be accepted in order to bypass the 10-day traveler quarantine. Travelers arriving from any other international destination and arriving directly in Hawaii do not have the option of performing tests to bypass the 10-day traveler quarantine. On January 21, 2021, the President of the United States releaseda decreetravel-related. At this time, no changes have been made to the SafeTravels program. Sales pricing rules: Buy today, March 1, 2021 through March 4, 2021, 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time. Continental United States, San Juan, Puerto Rico and international travel valid April 13, 2021 through June 2, 2021. Hawaii travel valid April 13, 2021 through May 26, 2021. Unless otherwise specified, continental United States travel is valid. only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Continental US travel to / from Hawaii is valid Monday through Thursday. Interisland Hawaii trips are not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to / from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Monday through Thursday. International travel is valid Monday through Thursday. The trip to Mexico is only valid from Sunday to Wednesday. Travel from Mexico is only valid from Tuesday to Friday. Rates are valid on non-stop service where indicated; if not indicated, the rates are valid on a single connecting service. Prices displayed include all US and international government taxes and fees.point reservations do not include taxes, fees and other government / airport charges of at least $ 5.60 per one-way flight. Places and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight and day of the week and will not be available on some flights operating during busy travel and holiday periods. Travel is available for a one-way Wanna Get Awayprices. Fares can be combined with other combinable fares in the South West. When combined with other fares, the most restrictive fare rules apply. Sale rates may be available on other days of the week, but this is not guaranteed. Fares are non-refundable, but may be applied to future trips to the Southwest, provided that reservations are canceled at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of funds remaining on the reservation. Any change of route may result in an increase in the fare. Pending trips may require an upgrade to Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards tier status. Prices are subject to change until the ticket is issued. Offer applies to published scheduled service only.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos