Catalyst thefts at Sioux Falls are on the rise. Here’s why.





Sioux Falls has seen an increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in recent months, police say. Residents have filed around 40 to 50 reports, including six over the past weekend, police spokesman Sam Clemens said. Converters have become a target because of the ease with which they can be stolen and the price at which thieves can sell them, said Dan Heiser, director of services at Graham Tire in northeast Sioux Falls. Thieves only need simple tools and a little time to get under vehicles and remove them from under vehicles. The National Insurance Crime Bureautracking catalytic converter thefts from 2008 to 2015. During this period, there were 25,394 flights operated, with the total number likely to be much higher. Converters contain rare metal Two of the three metals used to make a catalytic converter, palladium and rhodium, are worth more per ounce than gold. As of February 26, the price of palladium per ounce was $ 2,312.82. In the past six months, Heiser said its location on North Cliff Avenue replaced three stolen catalytic converters, twice on the same vehicle. While it can be a common part to replace, it doesn’t cost a lot, according to Heiser. Depending on the vehicle, the cost of a new converter can range from $ 1,000 to $ 1,500. The best approach to avoid getting a converter stolen is to install anti-theft cages. Although they are successful, Heiser says they’re not easy to find, but other than that, there aren’t many precautions the vehicle owner can take. Clemens said police in Sioux Falls are looking into the recent increase in thefts, but are advising vehicle owners to keep an eye out and, if they see someone under a car tampering with it, call the police. What is a catalytic converter? A catalytic converter is a exhaust emission device which turns harmful substances into a collection of harmless gases. Vehicle owners can easily notice that the converter is missing from their car. When the car is on, it will make a louder sound than usual, according to Heiser. Heiser said that while the car is running, it is not recommended to drive if your catalytic converter has been stolen, as the problem will continue to worsen and there will be no emissions from the car.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos