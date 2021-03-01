Hawaiian Airlines Appoints New Team of Executive Chefs and Featured Chefs





New Hawaiian Airlines Husband and Wife Executive Chef Team made up of Wade Ueoka and Michelle Karr-Ueoka, owners of Honolulus MW Restaurant and Artizen. Photo courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines Hawaiian Airlines has named the husband and wife team Wade Ueoka and Michelle Karr-Ueoka, owners of Honolulus MW Restaurant and Artizen, as new executive chefs. They will oversee carrier menus aboard Featured Chef Series. They will also organize first class meals for inbound flights from the Americas, meals for outbound flights to South Korea and all cabin meals between Hawaii and Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Ueoka previously prepared meals for Hawaiian customers as a featured chef in 2016 and 2018. The airline’s first executive chef duo replaces chef Lee Anne Wong, owner of Honolulus Koko Head Caf, who has joined the chef series featured in 2015 and served as Executive Chef since 2018. Our Featured Chef Series has grown into a premier dining program that celebrates the vibrant culinary scene and exceptional agricultural generosity of our islands, said Renee Awana, general manager of product development at Hawaiian Airlines. Lee Anne Wong was instrumental in developing this program, and we are grateful for her time as Featured Chef and Executive Chef. We extend our sincere gratitude to him by passing the torch to Chef Wade Ueoka and Chef Michelle Karr-Ueoka. Featured chefs from Hawaiian Airlines. Photo courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines Ueoka was born and raised in Oahu and graduated from the Culinary Program at Kapiolani Community College. From his humble beginnings as a fry cook at Zippys restaurants, he became chef at the nationally renowned Alan Wongs Restaurant. Ueoka has worked at several well-known restaurants, including The French Laundry in Napa Valley, California, and Alex in Las Vegas. He has been recognized nationally as a Michelin-starred chef and received numerous local awards for being one of Hawaii’s greatest chefs. Karr-Ueoka, one of Hawaii’s foremost pastry chefs, was born and raised in Honolulu. While studying at the University of Hawaii at Mnoa, she discovered a love for cooking after working at Alan Wongs Restaurant. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD Karr-Ueoka attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and went on to work at various award-winning restaurants, including Daniel and Per Se in New York and The French Laundry in Napa Valley. In more than a decade as a pastry chef, she has been recognized as a semi-finalist for the James Beard Award and received the Rising Star Chef Award as a pastry chef. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD In 2013, Ueoka and Karr-Ueoka opened Oahus MW Restaurant, which the James Beard Foundation nominated for Best New Restaurant in 2014. In 2015, the couple opened Artizen by MW in Honolulu. The Hawaiian Airlines Featured Chef Series, now in its 6th year, offers dining to First Class (Continental US) and Business Class (International) customers with menus designed by a rotating roster of chefs established and emerging Hawaii. Featured Chef Series carriers now include Eric Oto from Hokus at Kahala Hotel & Resort, Robynne Maii from Fte, Dell Valdez from Vein in Kakaako, Jason Yamaguchi from Mugen Waikiki and Chris Kajioka from Miro Kaimuki. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD Celebrity Chef Chang-Wook Chung of Seouls Kumsan Noodle Factory will continue to design menus for passengers on inbound Hawaiian flights from South Korea.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos