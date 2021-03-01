Business
All you can eat and drink at the A Touch of Disney culinary event – Orange County Register
The return of a food festival along with limited sightings of Disney and Pixar characters will allow visitors to re-experience all of Disney California Adventure while Anaheim Theme Park waits to fully reopen after more than 11 months of restrictions on the coronavirus pandemic.
A Touch of Disney will begin March 18 at Disney California Adventure and last at least April 5 with additional dates to be added on an ongoing basis. The event will take place five days a week from Thursday to Monday from noon to 8 p.m. Ticket sales will begin on Thursday March 4.
Disney California Adventure and Disneyland closed in March and they are unlikely to return at full speed until spring or summer under state-issued COVID-19 health and safety reopening guidelines. DCA Buena Vista Street returned for shopping and dining in November.
The limited-time, advance-ahead A Touch of Disney ticket event will feature favorite Disneyland and DCA food and drink along with unique and thoughtfully designed entertainment – but no parades, rides or attractions.
Let’s take a closer look at what’s on the A Touch of Disney menus.
Market stand menus
THE Style
- Impossible Cheeseburger Mac n Cheese
- Banh Mi Pork Breast
- Honey bourbon lemonade
Golden dreams
- Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wings
- Carbonara Mac and Cheese
- Strawberry Rose Lemonade
D-Lish
- Walts Chile
- Very Very Berry Mickey Waffle
- Farmstand punch
Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo
- Gumbo Chicken
- Grilled Beef Tenderloin Slider
- Watermelon fresh water
- Berry mule
California Craft Brews
- Pepperoni Pizza Egg Rolls
- Craft beer
Unblock California
- Californian cheese platter
- Flights with Mimosa
- Selection of wines
Restaurant menus
Carthay Circle Lounge
- Baked bay scallop
- Twice Cooked Vietnamese Beef Tacos
- Kona Campachi Ceviche
- Moroccan roasted chicken balls
- Duck confit tart
- Spring roll with Carthay shrimps
- Winter pear salad
- Tortilla Soup Chicken
- Strozzapreti pasta
- Sesame Soy Glazed Salmon
- Lemon-crusted fish of the day
- Roasted Colorado Lamb
- Double Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae
- Apple pie sundae
- Cheese platter selected by artisans
Lamp lounge
- Impossible Spicy Pastrami Burger
- Angus Beef Sliders
- Lobster nachos
- Potato skins
- BBQ nachos
- Tuna poke
- Cheddar burger
Sonoma Terrace
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Basil Soup
- Mini meatball submarine
- Bavarian pretzel
- Assortment of wines, beers, cider and cocktails
Smokejumpers Grill
- Demi Monte Cristo Sandwich
- Mac and Cheese on the Breast
- Little Impossible Burger
- Impossible Chili Waffle Fries
- Smores Shake
- Angeleno blue cocktail
Cucamonga kitchen
- Torta de Papas street tacos
- Jalapeño-bacon peanut crunch
- Chieftain Chicken Skewer
- Bengal beef skewer
- Banyan beef skewer
- Asian style beef barbacoa tacos
- Pineapple Margarita
Wieners Prize
- Original corn dog
- Hot-Link Corn Dog
- Cheddar cheese stick
- Carrot Cake Funnel Fries
- Michelada
Food and drink stands
Cozy Cone Motel
- Beer float
- Milk and Churro Cookies
- Chili cone cheese
- Mac and cheese and bacon
- Ramones Pear of Dice Soda
- Vodka and lemonade or pomegranate lemonade
- Fillmores Fuelin Groovy Lemonade or Pomegranate Limeade
Ghirardelli soda fountain
- World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae
- Gold rush sundae
- Ocean Beach Sundae
Poultry Palace
- Box of Chicken Drumsticks
- Giant smoked turkey leg
Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats
- Lemon Dole Whip
- Dole Whip Pineapple Soft Serve
- Served mild with lemon
- Lemon and pineapple swirl
Ritas Baja Mixers
- Lemon-lime margarita
- Strawberry Margarita
- Sangria Red
- Tropicool lemon-lime or strawberry
Bayside Brews
- Mickey Mouse pretzel with cheese
- Mango Margarita
- Michelada
- Hard cider
- Craft beers
Bing Bangs Sweet Stuff
- Russell pop cake
- Dug Cake Pop
- Krispy Color World
Cappuccino trolley
- Chocolate Croissant
- Chocolate chip or sugar cookies
- Selection of hot and cold coffee
Sales trolleys
- Churros Fluffernutter (Willies Churros)
- Churros Horchata (Chariot Churro Grizzly Peak)
- Caramel Popcorn (Buena Vista Street)
- Chimichangas
- Pop corn
- Daddy’s beard
- Ice cream novelties
Touch of Disney tickets cost $ 75 and include parking in the Mickey & Friends structure and a $ 25 dining card for food and non-alcoholic beverages.
