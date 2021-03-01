All you can eat and drink at the A Touch of Disney culinary event – Orange County Register





The return of a food festival along with limited sightings of Disney and Pixar characters will allow visitors to re-experience all of Disney California Adventure while Anaheim Theme Park waits to fully reopen after more than 11 months of restrictions on the coronavirus pandemic. A Touch of Disney will begin March 18 at Disney California Adventure and last at least April 5 with additional dates to be added on an ongoing basis. The event will take place five days a week from Thursday to Monday from noon to 8 p.m. Ticket sales will begin on Thursday March 4. SEE ALSO: All you can eat and drink at the Knotts Taste of Boysenberry Festival Disney California Adventure and Disneyland closed in March and they are unlikely to return at full speed until spring or summer under state-issued COVID-19 health and safety reopening guidelines. DCA Buena Vista Street returned for shopping and dining in November. The limited-time, advance-ahead A Touch of Disney ticket event will feature favorite Disneyland and DCA food and drink along with unique and thoughtfully designed entertainment – but no parades, rides or attractions. Let’s take a closer look at what’s on the A Touch of Disney menus. Market stand menus THE Style Impossible Cheeseburger Mac n Cheese

Banh Mi Pork Breast

Honey bourbon lemonade Golden dreams Sweet and Spicy Chicken Wings

Carbonara Mac and Cheese

Strawberry Rose Lemonade D-Lish Walts Chile

Very Very Berry Mickey Waffle

Farmstand punch Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo Gumbo Chicken

Grilled Beef Tenderloin Slider

Watermelon fresh water

Berry mule California Craft Brews Pepperoni Pizza Egg Rolls

Craft beer Unblock California Californian cheese platter

Flights with Mimosa

Selection of wines SEE ALSO: All you can eat and drink at SeaWorld San Diegos Seven Seas Food Festival Restaurant menus Carthay Circle Lounge Baked bay scallop

Twice Cooked Vietnamese Beef Tacos

Kona Campachi Ceviche

Moroccan roasted chicken balls

Duck confit tart

Spring roll with Carthay shrimps

Winter pear salad

Tortilla Soup Chicken

Strozzapreti pasta

Sesame Soy Glazed Salmon

Lemon-crusted fish of the day

Roasted Colorado Lamb

Double Chocolate Ice Cream Sundae

Apple pie sundae

Cheese platter selected by artisans Lamp lounge Impossible Spicy Pastrami Burger

Angus Beef Sliders

Lobster nachos

Potato skins

BBQ nachos

Tuna poke

Cheddar burger Sonoma Terrace Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Tomato Basil Soup

Mini meatball submarine

Bavarian pretzel

Assortment of wines, beers, cider and cocktails Smokejumpers Grill Demi Monte Cristo Sandwich

Mac and Cheese on the Breast

Little Impossible Burger

Impossible Chili Waffle Fries

Smores Shake

Angeleno blue cocktail Cucamonga kitchen Torta de Papas street tacos

Jalapeño-bacon peanut crunch

Chieftain Chicken Skewer

Bengal beef skewer

Banyan beef skewer

Asian style beef barbacoa tacos

Pineapple Margarita Wieners Prize Original corn dog

Hot-Link Corn Dog

Cheddar cheese stick

Carrot Cake Funnel Fries

Michelada SEE ALSO: Six Flags Magic Mountain launches the world’s first drive-thru auto show Food and drink stands Cozy Cone Motel Beer float

Milk and Churro Cookies

Chili cone cheese

Mac and cheese and bacon

Ramones Pear of Dice Soda

Vodka and lemonade or pomegranate lemonade

Fillmores Fuelin Groovy Lemonade or Pomegranate Limeade Ghirardelli soda fountain World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae

Gold rush sundae

Ocean Beach Sundae Poultry Palace Box of Chicken Drumsticks

Giant smoked turkey leg Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats Lemon Dole Whip

Dole Whip Pineapple Soft Serve

Served mild with lemon

Lemon and pineapple swirl Ritas Baja Mixers Lemon-lime margarita

Strawberry Margarita

Sangria Red

Tropicool lemon-lime or strawberry Bayside Brews Mickey Mouse pretzel with cheese

Mango Margarita

Michelada

Hard cider

Craft beers Bing Bangs Sweet Stuff Russell pop cake

Dug Cake Pop

Krispy Color World Cappuccino trolley Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate chip or sugar cookies

Selection of hot and cold coffee Sales trolleys Churros Fluffernutter (Willies Churros)

Churros Horchata (Chariot Churro Grizzly Peak)

Caramel Popcorn (Buena Vista Street)

Chimichangas

Pop corn

Daddy’s beard

Ice cream novelties SEE ALSO: Will abandoned Disneyland annual pass holders flock to rival theme parks? Touch of Disney tickets cost $ 75 and include parking in the Mickey & Friends structure and a $ 25 dining card for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

