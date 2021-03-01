Protesters target Santa Cruz Trader Joe’s again, claiming mask rules are like Nazi Germany





An anti-mask group on Sunday targeted a Santa Cruz Trader Joe’s for the second time in recent weeks, some of whom compared the grocery store to Nazi Germany for requiring shoppers to wear county-wide masks.

Leaflets placed around Santa Cruz announced the protest on Sunday, dubbing it “Freedom Day”.

The incident was the latest in a series of anti-mask protests at Trader Joe’s stores reported in California and Oregon. The flyers urged protesters to “walk into a Nazi store without a mask and share the photos and videos,” apparently comparing the grocery store’s requirement for shoppers to wear masks in Hitler’s Third Reich. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention long announced Wearing a mask, when combined with other virus precautions like social distancing, is one of the most effective ways to reduce virus transmission and prevent future lockdowns. Small group materialized on Sunday at the corner of Laurel Street and Pacific Avenue, The Mercury News reported, holding up signs with slogans like “Maskless Lives Matter”. One sign represented a crossed out swastika. A line of employees prevented protesters from entering the store, but some harassed people exiting Trader Joe’s, including one who mockingly asked a woman if she was wearing a jockstrap on her face. The group’s attempt to enter the store follows a Valentine’s Day protest at the same Trader Joe’s, where a group of maskless protesters filmed themselves rushing to the store entrance and ignoring calls from workers to wear a mask or leave the store. The group selected items and deposited cash at cash registers before leaving the store. Representatives from Trader Joe’s did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. Since last April, Santa Cruz County has required residents to cover their faces when shopping at essential businesses. On Monday, the county reported 386 known active cases of COVID-19 and 183 coronavirus deaths. Trader Joe’s sites across the country have been targeted by anti-mask groups since the start of the pandemic. The manager of a Trader Joe’s in Oregon went viral in January for his calm handling of a group of anti-masks who falsely cited the 1964 Civil Rights Act as the reason they should be allowed to shopping without a mask, The Oregonian reported. An anti-mask protest at a shopkeeper in Fresno Joe’s earlier in January caused the place to close early, KFSN television said. reported. Anti-mask groups have frequently made comparisons to Nazi Germany when protesting against mask requirements, including a group last year that reached out to greet the Nazis and shouted “Sieg Heil Ahead of a Solano County Supervisory Board meeting in November. Michael Williams is a writer for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email [email protected] Twitter: @michaeldamianw







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos