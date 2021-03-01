AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine not recommended for people in Canada over 65: NACI – National





Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) does not currently recommend AstraZenecabe’s new COVID-19 vaccine for use in people 65 years of age or older. According to NACI website, this is due to limited information on the effectiveness of this vaccine in this age group at present. Read more: Canada approves AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine However, the agency said the vaccine has shown an average efficacy of around 62% in people between the ages of 18 and 64. The vaccine received approval from Health Canada on Friday. NACI said the AstraZeneca vaccine should be given in two doses spaced four to 12 weeks apart. The story continues under the ad









3:06 Health Canada Approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine





Health Canada Approves Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

The vaccine became the third to receive regulatory approval in Canada, joining those from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. Trending stories Cemetery worker dies after being buried alive in open grave

Firefighters terrorized by RCMP in search of Nova Scotia gunman still have no answer [ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ] Canada has ordered 24 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. A senior government official told The Canadian Press in the background that the first of the AstraZeneca vaccines could arrive in the country as early as Wednesday, although the shipment has not been confirmed. Read more: AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and the issue of “ seniors ” Speaking to reporters on Friday, Dr Supriya Sharma, Chief Medical Advisor for Health Canada, said that although the vaccine has not been tested on people over 65, emerging and promising real-world data from countries already using the product suggest that it is safe and effective among older age groups. The story continues under the ad For someone 65 and over, the question is, will the benefits of getting the vaccine, versus not, outweigh the risks? The answer to that is yes, based on all the information we have, she said.









4:40 Understanding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine





Understanding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The guidelines published by NACI are recommendations, which means that provinces and territories have the final say on how vaccines are ultimately administered in their jurisdictions. -With files from Global News Rachael DAmore and The Canadian Press Show link » <br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos