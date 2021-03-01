Setback for BHP and Rio Tinto at US copper project





The US Department of Agriculture has concluded that more time is needed to fully understand the concerns raised by tribes and the public and the impacts of the projects on these important resources and to ensure that agencies comply with federal law, a the department said Tuesday morning Australian time. The Department is taking this step to provide the agency with an opportunity to conduct an in-depth review based on the important comments received from collaborators, partners and the public since the publication of these documents. The movement appears to be heavily influenced by a memorandum of January 26 published by US President Joe Biden, who called on Native American tribes to have a greater voice in policymaking. The land swap was not canceled by the Tuesday movement, but its formalization was suspended. San Carlos Apache Tribe President Terry Rambler said canceling the environmental study was the right move. We look forward to continuing our work to permanently protect Oak Flat, he said. Rio owns 55% of Resolution Copper and is the developer, while BHP owns 45%. In a statement, the miners said they would assess the environmental study recall. In the meantime, we will continue to engage in the process determined by the U.S. government and commit to ongoing consultation with Native American tribes and local communities, the miners said. While the move was a setback for BHP and Rio, neither expected Resolution to be in production within the next five years, with the project seen as a long-term option. Resolution is expected to produce 40 billion pounds of copper in concentrate over 40 years, including molybdenum by-products. If the mine were to produce at a constant rate over these 40 years, annual production would be around 450,000 tonnes per year; more than double the annual production of the BHPs Olympic Dam mine in South Australia.

