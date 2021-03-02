The Recorder – DA Office Hosts Scam Awareness Zoom Event for National Consumer Protection Week





As the world’s top scientists and doctors strive to tackle COVID-19, consumer advocates are doing their best to tackle another kind of pandemic of scams and predatory practices targeting elderly citizens. But, just like viruses, crooks can mutate and become resistant to the technology that fights them. The Consumer Protection Unit of the North West District Prosecutor’s Office regularly holds information events to educate people about scams and trends in the fraud world. The unit has scheduled two for this week via the online video conferencing and audio platform Zoom to coincide with National Consumer Protection Week. Monday featured the Senior Savvy Showdown, a Jeopardy style game! To test participants’ knowledge of scams, money matters, elder law and senior safety. On Wednesday morning, a financial abuse awareness event is scheduled for 10 a.m. so people can learn the tricks criminals use to steal money and personal information. Its really important information and we try to present it in an interactive way, said Anita Wilson of the Consumer Protection Unit. Anyone interested in attending the Zoom event on Wednesdays should RSVP to Anita Wilson at [email protected] or call 413-437-5817. She said the approximately one-hour presentation will focus on the different types of scams being used, by mail, phone, email and SMS. Rachel Senecal, TRIAD coordinator with the Seniors and Disabled Unit of the North West District Prosecutor’s Offices, said her portion of Wednesday’s presentation will focus on how to recognize scams and exploitation financial. She will also talk about how the district attorney’s office is equipped to deal with scammers. According to the Federal Trade Commission, the impostor scam in which a person posing as a government official or even a close family member calls with false claims that money is needed immediately has been the most reported in 2020. Using this method, the crooks defrauded $ 1.2 billion. half a million consumers, with a median loss of $ 850. The crooks usually reached their victims by phone or text. Scammers prey on young and old alike, Northwest District Attorney David E. Sullivan said in a statement. The crooks are professional and smooth. Do not give out any personal information over the phone. It’s usually a scam to help you part with your hard-earned savings. Online shopping and negative reviews were the second most reported category of fraud in 2020, according to the Federal Trade Commission, with more than 350,000 consumers reporting median losses of around $ 100, totaling $ 245 million. On Mondays, attendance at the Senior Savvy Showdown was low, with limited attendance to the media and those working in senior services. The answers discussed involved how people can get their free annual credit report (an overview of their credit history) at: annualcreditreport.com, which is jointly operated by the three major US credit bureaus, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. In addition, an upcoming power of attorney will best ensure that your finances and assets are managed by someone you trust in the event of your loss of mental capacity, and 50% of women aged 75 and over live alone, l isolation being a risk factor for elder abuse. Contact Domenic Poli at: [email protected] or 413-772-0261, ext. 262.







