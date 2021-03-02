Business
Coronavirus: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ‘not recommended’ in people 65 years of age and over: NACI
OTTAWA – Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) does not recommend the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine in people 65 years of age and older, due to insufficient evidence of efficacy in this age group at the moment.
However, Health Canada noted that “there were no safety concerns in this age group in clinical studies, nor in the large number of older people who have been vaccinated to date in countries that have already. authorized AstraZeneca vaccine and administering it to persons over 65 years of age. “
The new NACI guidelines follow Health Canada’s approval on Friday of the AstraZeneca vaccine (ChAdOx1-S), the first viral vector vaccine authorized in this country. More specifically, the agency has given the green light to two manufacturers to supply authorized doses of AstraZeneca in Canada: one manufactured by AstraZeneca and developed in partnership with the University of Oxford, and another version developed by the Serum Institute. of India and Verity Pharmaceuticals called COVISHIELD.
The two-dose vaccine has been approved for use in people 18 years of age and older, including the elderly. However, when Health Canada approved the new vaccine last week, it also noted that among the available clinical trial data: the results were too limited to allow a reliable estimate of the vaccine’s effectiveness in people 65 years of age. and more.
Efficacy in this age group will be updated as more data becomes available from ongoing trials, Health Canada said.
Other countries have made the decision not to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 65, citing limited information on its effectiveness, based on the small number of people over 65 who have participated in clinical trials . Although Monday, France announced that it was easing its advice, allowing people aged 65 and over to receive the vaccine.
Health Canada officials said last week that blood tests showed people over 65 still produce COVID-19 antibodies after vaccination and that ‘real’ evidence from countries using the AstraZeneca vaccine does not show no safety concerns for the elderly.
Health Canada has rigorously evaluated the available data from AstraZeneca’s clinical trials and determined that this vaccine can be administered safely to people over 65 years of age and older, the agency said in a statement Monday.
There are now encouraging reports that real-world use in older populations may already show benefits in terms of outcomes of interest, such as hospitalization, the statement added.
That’s not to say it doesn’t work, it’s that we’re not sure. It’s less convincing, said University of Toronto epidemiologist Colin Furness in an interview with CTV News Channel.
NACI’s advice is recommendations, not rules, allowing provinces to continue to tailor their vaccination deployment campaigns to the reality of the pandemic in each region and to determine the best demographics to receive which vaccine. depending on the number of doses available.
Health Canada said the vaccine was estimated to be 62.1% effective in people aged 18 to 64, with the second vaccine being given between four and 12 weeks after the first.
In new guidelines released on Monday from NACI, the advisory committee providing national advice on Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy also recommends that the two doses of this vaccine be administered every 12 weeks apart.
A 12 week interval is preferable for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine based on vaccine principles, feasibility considerations for pandemic supply management, and available ad hoc analyzes of trial interval data manufacturer’s clinics, NACI states in the updated guide.
AstraZeneca vaccine is logistically easier to administer than Pfizer or Moderna doses because it can be shipped and stored in refrigerators rather than freezers. This potentially opens up where and to whom it can be administered, with provinces starting to scale up their vaccination campaigns. However, it remains to be seen how these new directions will impact the roll-out and delivery of these doses nationwide, with the initial shipment of vials possibly arriving in a matter of days.
I don’t think that changes much, because we could absolutely you know, give this vaccine to people under 65 years old. of 65 to probably 85 or so, Dr. Hassan Masri, an ICU doctor and associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan, told CTV News Channel on Wednesday, adding that in the meantime, those aged 65 and over most could be given priority to receive either Moderna or Pfizer hits.
The office of Supply Minister Anita Anands has not confirmed the timing of the first delivery of these newly approved doses, nor the number of vaccines that will be sent to Canada to begin with, but in total Canada is expected receive 23.9 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.
The majority of those 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca / Oxford deal are expected to land in Canada from the United States from April, but the first 500,000 injections of a separate two million dose agreement with the Serum Institute and Verity Pharmaceuticals are expected by the end. Of March.
In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for Verity Pharmaceuticals said a delivery is expected to arrive in Canada mid-week this week. The delivery of the remaining 1.9 million doses of AstraZeneca is made under the COVAX initiative, although the timetable for these doses landed in this country remains to be established.
picture credit
