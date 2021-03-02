More space stocks are coming. Investors are happy.

Text size
Space is cold, but space investment continues to be hot. Two special purpose acquisition companies announced mergers with space companies on Monday.
Spire Global, to begin with, merges with the SPAC
NavSight
(symbol: NSH).
Spire is a data provider for global businesses. We collect data once, refine it and sell it a million times, says CEO Peter Platzer. A constellation of more than 100 Spire satellites sends terabytes of data to Earth every day. We are fully deployed, he said.
The merger values Spire’s share at approximately $ 1.6 billion, based on 164 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis. NavSight stock rose about 7% to $ 11.15 in morning trading, making Spire stock worth around $ 1.8 billion.
Spire will receive approximately $ 445 million in cash after transaction costs, $ 230 million from NavSights Trust and $ 245 million from a public private equity investment, or PIPE, funded by Tiger Global Management,
Black rock,
and other investors at $ 10 a share. Spire plans to have around $ 900 million in sales and $ 425 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, by 2025.
The larger of the two transactions is a combination of
Vector Acquisition Corp
(VACQ) and Rocket Lab United States, which has an enterprise value of $ 4.1 billion based on 483 million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.
Vector stock rose nearly 30% on Monday, valuing Rocket Lab’s stock at around $ 6.4 billion. This makes it one of the most valuable pure-play space stocks. Other space stocks entering the market through SPAC mergers include BlackSky, Momentus, and Astra.
Black Sky merges with
Acquisition of Osprey technology
(SFTW). Momentus merges with
Acquisition of stable routes
(SRAC) and Astra merges with
Holicity
(OR).
Rocket Lab is a miniature version of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, valued at around $ 74 billion. It’s more than Rocket Lab, but the company can deliver satellites with its own rockets and plans to offer services from its own satellites, similar to SpaceX’s strategy. SpaceX plans to offer space-based broadband internet access using its Starlink satellites.
Vectors deal with Rocket Lab will provide the company with approximately $ 740 million in cash after spending, from PSPC’s $ 320 million trust and a $ 470 million PIPE from institutional investors, including
Vector capital
(sponsor of SPAC), BlackRock and Neuberger Berman.
Rocket Lab expects to have nearly $ 1.6 billion in revenue in 2027, up from $ 69 million forecast this year. Management also sees the company breaking even on free cash flow basis in 2024. Spire expects to start generating free cash flow in 2023.
Write to Al Root at [email protected]