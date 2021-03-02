C3.ai shares fall after first earnings report since IPO





Still volatile C3.ai shares are trading significantly lower late Monday after the release of artificial intelligence software financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended January 31, the company’s first quarterly report as a public company. While revenues were ahead of Street’s consensus, investors may have expected Street’s estimates to rise more than the company delivered. C3.ai



(ticker: AI) went public in December at $ 41 a share, opening for trade at $ 100 a share. The stock has since traded as high as $ 183.90 on an intraday basis. Ce.ai, which rose 7.6% to $ 121.05 in Monday’s regular session, was off 10.8% to $ 108 at the end of the session. For the quarter, CE.ai posted revenue of $ 49.1 million, up 19% from a year ago, and slightly ahead of the consensus of Wall Street analysts at $ 47.3 million. Subscription revenue reached $ 42.7 million, up 23%. The Company recorded an operating loss of $ 18.5 million and a non-GAAP operating loss of $ 11.9 million. Per share, the company lost 23 cents per share, more than the Street consensus loss estimate of 19 cents. For the April quarter, C3.ai sees revenue of $ 50 million to $ 51 million, slightly above the Street consensus forecast of $ 48.4 million, and a loss of non-GAAP operating from $ 27 million to $ 28 million. For fiscal year April 2021, the company sees revenue of $ 180.9 million to $ 181.9 million, ahead of the street at $ 177.1 million, with an operating loss non-GAAP $ 49.1 million to $ 50.1 million. We continue to assert our leadership as the only pure enterprise AI software game, CEO Thomas Siebel said in a statement. It is a large and rapidly growing market; we continue to innovate; we continue to expand our ecosystem of market partners and the associated distribution capacity; and we continue to demonstrate technological leadership. I believe we are increasingly well positioned to establish a leadership position in the global enterprise AI software market. Consistently among the more statistically expensive markets, C3.ai at the end of the regular session was trading around 64 times the company’s forecast for current year sales. Write to Eric J. Savitz at [email protected]

