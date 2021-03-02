Millennials fall for fake checks as scams rise due to COVID-19 pandemic

With old-fashioned paper checks less frequently used, they are becoming a way for fraudsters to prey on Gen Z.

And for the first time ever, these young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 are losing as much money to fraudsters as their counterparts aged 65 and over, a median amount of $ 150 per victim of a scam.

These are two of the main takeaways from the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracking Risks Report 2020, said Stephanie Garland, director of Springfield BBB. The report released on Monday just in time forNational Consumer Protection Week.

“This is the first time that we have seen young people lose as much money as people 65 and over,” Garland told the News-Leader on Monday. “The pandemic has had direct changes. We are constantly talking about the effect on businesses, how many businesses have unfortunately gone out of business, how businesses have had to make the transition in the way they do business. . “

Garland added, “But what we’re not focusing on as much, and what we’re focusing on in this report, is that the Better Business Bureau has found that there is a huge impact on consumers, losing out. more money during their time of need at the crooks than already. “

25% more scams emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic

Consumers faced more scams in 2020 than in 2019, BBB found. Over 46,000 scams have been posted on BBB Scam Tracker, just under 25% increase from the previous year.

Scammers are not extracting as much money from individual victims as the amount per victim has increased from a median of $ 160 in 2019 to $ 115 in 2020, the nonprofit has found, but the public has stepped back for more scams lately, according to BBB self-reported consumer survey data.

“Sensitivity,” or the percentage of consumers who lost money when exposed to a scam, rose to almost half of consumers who reported scams to BBB. Sensitivity has increased by more than 195% since 2017, with only a 33% jump from 2019 to 2020, BBB found.

People were more likely to fall for online shopping scams, which accounted for over 38% of all scams reported to the BBB. The risk fell most on people aged 18 to 54, the report said: Online scams related to topets and personal protective equipment increased during the pandemic, as people sheltering at the home to avoid being infected with COVID-19 spent more time online, BBB found.

The dollar loss for these types of scams has fallen from a 2019 median of $ 76 to $ 96 in 2020, although this reflects a wide variety of tactics that scammers attempt to use on consumers. Pet-related scams resulted in a median loss of $ 750 per victim, while “medical / nutritional” scams resulted in median losses of $ 100.

Analyzing data collected from consumers who reported scams to create a “risk index,” BBB found that online shopping scams and bogus job postings were among the “riskiest” in the year. last. Scams using online payment systems like PayPal have increased, while scams using prepaid cards or bank transfers have fallen.

Fraudsters continued to impersonate well-known brands of large corporations and government agencies, with the Social Security Administration remaining the most widely used brand. But in line with BBB’s findings on online shopping during the lockdown, Amazon impersonators rose sharply to second place.

And the crooks frequently used internet-based communications to contact their victims. Regarding incidents in which victims lost money, victims were most often contacted online. Using websites, social media platforms, text messaging and instant messaging, scammers contacted the internet more than 85% of the time, BBB found.

BBB: Educate the young on paper checks; educate everyone on scam tactics

More needs to be done to ensure young consumers are aware of paper checks, said Garland of BBB Springfield, in light of BBB’s discovery that the typical monetary loss per victim for fake checks or money order scams – post is over $ 1,600, an amount the BBB study authors speculated contributing to above-average losses for the 18-24 age group.

Gen Z adults may simply be unfamiliar with checks, BBB found, and more educational effort is needed for newly issued adults to understand that just because a check appears to “clear” the bank soon after being deposited … doesn’t mean it’s legit.

“It can take weeks for the bank to realize that this is a fake check,” the BBB study authors wrote.

“What I take away is that we as a society need to move forward and educate our young people, our high school students, our high school students and especially our young adults between the ages of 18 and 24,” Garland said. .

Funds stolen from young people could come from their first babysitting job or working in a restaurant, hampering people as they begin to learn life skills, Garland noted.

According to the latest survey data, the problem of education is more important than just helping young people distinguish a real check from a fake. how to distinguish an “online shopping scam” from identity theft) would be less useful to avoid fraudsters than know the tactics of scammers in general.

As a way to ward off unscrupulous fraudsters, Garland participates in sharing a BBB program called “In Pursuit of Ethics” with young college students in southwest Missouri. Garland said teachers can expose students to scenarios that call on children to use their moral imaginations.

“This has videos online where they have real high school students walking through scams, and they also show them different ethical scenarios,” Garland said.

For example, a high school student steals someone’s bracelet, what should you do?

Garland called for more consumer education, noting that many social groups with varying degrees of privilege, or no privilege, feature prominently in the data on BBB scam victims: people of color tend to get ripped off more than white people; women are scammed more than men (but scammers make less money from women); veterans are more victims of scams than non-soldiers; while active duty military service members are considered “most at risk”.

Active duty military personnel and their spouses are considered very vulnerable, BBB found: The typical loss amount for an active duty member is $ 269, while veterans typically lose $ 133 to scammers.

“It all goes directly back to the pandemic, all of it,” Garland said. “General methods and education are most helpful. What this means is that instead of knowing precisely what a ‘love scam’ is, (it is important) that people know if someone is pressuring you to immediately continue within 24 hours. and pay for something that is probably a scam. “

BBB believes that his Scam Tracker, which attracted 1.38 million unique visitors last year, saved consumers more than $ 21 million in losses. Missouri consumers with a complaint can use bbb.org/scamtracker to report a scam, or contact Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office by calling 1-800-392-8222 or visiting there is.mo.gov. Consumers can also report fraud to the Federal Trade Commission at: reportfraud.ftc.gov.

