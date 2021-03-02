Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Nueces County





The J&J version is another tool in the arsenal in the battle against the coronavirus.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas City-County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said immunizing the entire community is now more possible than ever with the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She said her team was already ready for the arrival of the shipment. “This week is March 1, so I’m looking to receive March 8,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t have it officially yet but that’s what I’m hearing.” Rodriguez added that it was a step in the right direction. Local pulmonologist Dr Salim Surani said a year had passed since the pandemic and along the way we have lost many of our loved ones who have died from COVID-19. But true to our hearts, we have acquired knowledge and celebrated science. Dr Surani drew attention to the rapid development of vaccines, adding that the J&J version is another tool in the arsenal in the fight against the virus. He explained some of his reasons why he would prefer the community to receive the J&J vaccine. It’s a single dose.

It has no storage problem, it can be stored at regular temperature for months and refrigerated for up to two years.

Help prevent hospitalizations and deaths by 85%. Dr Surani added that the vaccine’s effectiveness was 72%, saying it was very, very good. In the meantime, he and other health experts say whatever vaccine is available, they all work. They protect you all. “Tomorrow, the second, we’ll have 5,000 first doses at the American Bank Center for Moderna,” Rodriguez said. “Then, Friday, we will be at the Richard Borchard fair to give second doses to people who have been waiting since January 29. They are waiting for their second dose.” Depending on the number of doses of the J&J vaccine that arrive on March 8, this will determine the number of clinics that will be deployed next week. For the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here. More than 3News on KIIITV.com:

