Coronavirus in Oregon: 197 cases, 4 deaths as state expects 34,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson

The Oregon Health Authority on Monday announced 197 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths as state officials planned the new single-dose vaccine against the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus approved for use by the federal government .

Oregon will receive 34,000 doses of the vaccine this week, but the state plans fewer vaccines for the next two weeks after the initial allocation. The majority of the doses will go to local public health authorities and pharmacies, a spokesperson for the agency said.

The United States Food and Drug Administration reported that the vaccine was 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 from 28 days after vaccination in clinical trials, which involved more than 43,000 participants in the states. United, Latin America, Brazil and South Africa. It was 72% effective in the United States, the FDA reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for adults 18 years and older.

On Monday, Oregonians 65 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. In response to a hectic few weeks for Portland-area seniors fighting over appointments at the Oregon Convention Center and mass vaccination sites at Portland International Airport, the the state announced a change in the registration process.

Instead of waiting for hours on the phone or website, seniors wishing to make appointments at the Northeast Portland Convention Center must now register their name with the state. The state will randomly select a list of eligible names and send them to the operators at the mass vaccination clinic, and the operators will contact residents when their turn for vaccination comes up.

Where new cases are by county: Baker (3), Clackamas (19), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Deschutes (4), Douglas (11), Jackson (12), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Lane (33) , Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Marion (20), Multnomah (16), Polk (3), Umatilla (1), Washington (54) and Yamhill (1).

Who is dead: The 2,209th death from COVID-19 is an 89-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on February 22 and died on February 28 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.

The 2,210th death is a 76-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on February 12 and died on February 28 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.

The 2,211th death is a 92-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on February 25 and died on February 27 at her home.

The 2212th death is an 88-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on February 8 and died on February 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center.

Unless stated otherwise above, each person who died had underlying health issues or state officials were working to determine if the person had any underlying medical conditions.

The prevalence of infections: On Monday, the state reported a positivity rate of 3.6%. The total number of new and positive tests was not clear, however, as officials said they added more than 150,000 test results that previously had not been included in the cumulative tally. These tests appeared to have a positivity rate greater than 10%.

State officials said the underlying positive cases had previously been identified in the states aggregate case count and referred to local public health agencies for follow-up. But the numbers were not included in the total number of tests because they were reported through Oregon’s COVID-19 reporting portal rather than the states electronic lab reporting process.

Recent improvements to the database have made it possible to report this additional data, officials said, while acknowledging that there may be changes in the positivity rates of previously reported tests.

Who was infected: State officials had not disclosed detailed information since Friday. Since then, new confirmed or suspected infections have increased among the following age groups: 0-9 years (47); 10-19 (111); 20-29 (192); 30-39 (169); 40-49 (103); 50-59 (126); 60-69 (85); 70-79 (47); 80 years and over (28).

Who in the hospital: The state reported that 132 Oregonians with confirmed coronavirus infections had been hospitalized on Monday, two fewer than Sunday. Of those, 27 coronavirus patients were in intensive care units, one more than Sunday.

Vaccines administered: Oregon administered 986,816 first and second doses out of 1,241,415 received, or about 79.5% of its supply. Oregon reported 13,794 newly administered doses, including 6,169 on Sunday and the remainder of the preceding days.

Since he started: Oregon has reported 155,787 confirmed or suspected infections and 2,212 deaths, among the lowest per capita figures in the country. To date, the state has reported more than 3,748,444 lab reports from testing.

