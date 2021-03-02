Inside the Five Giving Back to Northwest Ohio Communities





This is the third year in a row that Inside the Five has participated in Toledo’s Restaurant Week.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio 2021 is now the third year that Inside the Five Brewing Company has participated in Toledo Restaurant Week. With locations in Sylvania and Perrysburg, Executive Chef Casey Johnson says restaurant owners are active in both communities, which is why Restaurant Week fits in with their business model. A portion of the proceeds from Toledo Restaurant Week will be used to help children learn skills through Leadership Toledo. Since the start of the pandemic, Inside the Five has only seen community support, which is exactly why they want to give back. Johnson says they had a few hurdles to overcome like any business during the pandemic, but moving forward during that time is kind of the new normal. “I think honestly, just from a business perspective, it’s really pushed every business owner and leader to really rethink their business model and almost recreate a whole new business model,” Johnson said. Johnson says he was busy on St. Patrick’s Day last year, which was at the very start of the pandemic, but it slowed down quickly afterwards. However, now that we start to see warmer weather, more vaccinations and lean regulations, he expects to see more people starting to eat out again. “It sounds a bit silly, but I read a headline in one of the big food magazines in the market that 2021 could be the year not everyone eats, everyone tries to eat out. think it’s because everyone is tired of eating there 2020 and they want to support local businesses, ”Johnson said. During Toledo Restaurant Week, Inside the Five highlights the specialties they make during the week, including Taco Tuesday, Wing Wednesday, and Smashburger Thursday. If you want to know more about Toledo Restaurant Week, you can visit to this link. RELATED VIDEO:

