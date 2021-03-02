Magic City developers pay $ 3M to Little Haiti Trust





MIAMI Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a press conference on Monday to announce that investors behind the Magic City Innovation District have paid cities $ 3 million. Little Haiti Revitalization Trust. Neil Fairman, of Plaza Equity Partners, said it was the first payment of a $ 31 million commitment. Plaza Equity is working with Metro 1 and Dragon Global on the $ 1.36 billion redevelopment project. Gentrification is real, but moments like this remind us that we need to create a Miami that is not just here forever, but it’s there for everyone, Suarez said. The new 18-acre campus-style project is on the east side of Little Haiti. It will be built in phases and will include 432 hotel rooms, 2,630 residential units and commercial buildings. Construction of Magic City’s first residential tower is scheduled to begin in 2022. A d Many current residents and entrepreneurs in the community built by Haitian refugees fear the modern project will force them out of town. The Family Action Network Movement, a social service organization for Haitian women, is among the opponents of the project. In November, a Miami-Dade Circuit Court panel dismissed the organizations’ challenge to the city’s approval of the project. Community members who want to serve in the trust must submit an application form at the City Clerk’s Office, 3500 Pan American Dr., by 4 p.m. on March 12. The clerk will release a list of candidates on March 19. The city commission will consider confirmation of five voting members and one non-voting member, a teenager between the ages of 15 and 18, on April 8.

