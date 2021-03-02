Breakdown of PPP loans in CT – NBC Connecticut

Pastor Candi Stewart used to greet everyone who entered the International Family Center in New London with a hug.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pastor Candi and her husband replaced those hugs with five-year-olds.

When the virus hit Connecticut last year, the Stewarts knew their aging building needed some upgrades. They invested in automatic toilets, sinks and soap dispensers.

“We wanted to get ahead of the game because no one seemed to have good information about what was going on,” said Pastor Reggie Stewart.

The Stewarts also applied for a loan under the federal paycheck protection program. They thank Liberty Bank for contacting them and helping them through the application process.

“Applying early has really helped us,” said Pastor Reggie.

Data from the Small Business Administration shows that the International Family Worship Center, a non-profit organization, was approved for a loan of $ 59,995 on April 27, 2020.

The Stewarts said the loan allowed them to keep their four employees on the payroll.

Pastor Reggie said the loan, along with donor support, has helped the church continue its mission of helping the community.

The pastors said they were grateful for the smooth running of the process, especially after hearing from others whose experiences were more difficult. They asked for their loan to be canceled.

Follow the money

Data provided by the Small Business Administration shows that as of January 31, 2021, the SBA has approved 75,778 loans for Connecticut businesses.

Businesses cross all sectors. Doctors’ offices, law firms, places of worship, restaurants, beauty salons, and dog day care centers are just a few of the types of businesses that have received loans.

The biggest loans

Five Connecticut companies received the maximum loan of $ 10 million in the first draw:

Propark Inc. in Hartford

Monroe Staffing Services LLC in Shelton

Cenveo Worldwide Limited in Stamford

Shelton Service Management Group

Day Pitney LLP in Hartford

A total of 1,182 businesses received loans of $ 1 million or more, representing 2% of loan recipients.

Loans of $ 150,000 to $ 999,000 went to $ 9,013 or 11% of borrowers.

Loans under $ 150,000

The vast majority of Connecticut businesses have received smaller loans. According to NBC Connecticut’s analysis, 65,583 loans under $ 150,000 have been distributed since the inception of the program through Jan. 31, 2021. This represents 87% of borrowers.

A lifeline for small businesses

“Those who are just hanging on, they see this as a lifeline to get to spring,” said Chris DiPentima, president and CEO of the Connecticut Small Business and Industry Association (CBIA).

DiPentima said the average Connecticut company has between 15 and 20 employees.

“It really helps the smaller business,” he said.

This has been a point of contention since the program launched last year when mom and pop companies were often left out, while large companies received millions of dollars. Some of these companies returned the funds in response to public backlash.

The SBA has tightened the rules for the second P3 loan draw, which opened in January, limiting applicants to companies with no more than 300 employees.

“Those eligible for the second draw were to show a 25% reduction in gross revenue from the same quarter of 2019, so that really targeted the companies that have suffered the most from COVID,” DiPentima said.

And in a last-minute change, President Joe Biden reserved a two-week nomination period for companies with 20 or fewer employees. The movement aims to reach smaller businesses and those owned by people of color.

In this round, restaurants will also be able to receive three and a half times their average monthly payroll, up to $ 2 million. For most businesses, loans cannot exceed two and a half times their salary costs.

The smallest loans

Analysis of PPP data by NBC Connecticut shows that hundreds of loans have been issued for $ 1,000 or less. A dance studio in Brooklyn received just $ 32 while a New Haven-based artist received $ 53.

A regional spokesperson for the Small Business Administration told NBC Connecticut they couldn’t comment on specific loans or borrowers, but said the SBA uses a different formula for those who are self-employed with no employees, sole proprietors and independent contractors.

In the first draw, these loan amounts were based on 2019 net profits. The spokesperson said the formula was changed in the second draw to use gross income.