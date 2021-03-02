Best Off-Road SUV Resale Value: 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4-Door





Expected resale value after 5 years of ownership: 57.6 % The 4-Door Jeep Wrangler offers the legendary off-road capabilities of the 2-Door Wrangler, but adds the convenience of extra rear space for people and gear. As we explain in our Wrangler Expert Review, there’s no doubt that the 2020 Jeep Wrangler is the most capable, comfortable and diverse iteration to ever wear the iconic Wrangler label. As a champion off-road and rock crawler, the Wrangler knows no equal. But, unlike the Wranglers and CJs of the past, the 2020 Wrangler is just as proficient on the paved road, offering an SUV-like ride, better steering and brake feedback, and more luxury and tech features to spare. inside the cabin. The longer and roomier Wrangler 4-Door (formerly known as Unlimited) has top-notch resale value in the all-terrain SUV category, and the 2-Door has also stepped onto the podium for 2020. These upgrades do not take away from the Wrangler 4-Doors ability on a trail. More in our review: Our Jeep Wrangler driving experience took place in the New Zealand wilderness, where boulders and boulders, rushing waters, and ornate, muddy fields put the new Wrangler in the spotlight. test. At least in theory – the reality is that none of the varied terrain proved to be much of a challenge for the Jeep. The Tru-Lok front and rear locking differentials helped cut down on the quality of the job, and the turbocharged V6 and 4-cylinder delivered plenty of torque and power whenever we asked for it. For those who want to venture further from the road, the Rubicon model comes with anti-roll bars which can be electronically disconnected. Perhaps the most pleasant surprise about the Wrangler is how well equipped it is for road trips. The seats are comfortable, there’s a lot of modern technology inside, and there’s even a large touchscreen infotainment system. You can even get heated seats and advanced safety features. Still, the Wrangler 4-Door is true to its Jeep heritage, with removable doors, a folding windshield, and a choice of soft or hardtop. The Wrangler 4-Door’s capabilities have earned it a loyal fan base, allowing it to hold its value exceptionally well, as it has for several years. Continue 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4-door Build and price your 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4-Door to see this week’s fair purchase price, 5-year purchase cost and more, or check out Wranglers for sale today at dealerships near at your house. You can also see more SUVs or check out the full list of this year’s Best Resale Value award winners. 2nd place: 2020 Toyota 4Runner Expected resale value after 5 years of ownership: 56.1% the price of the original sticker The Toyota 4Runner is a fantastic off-roader ready for adventure. Its reliability is excellent, as is its resale value. Learn more about the 4Runner or find one for sale near you 3rd place: 2020 Jeep Wrangler 2-door Expected resale value after 5 years of ownership: 51.0% the price of the original sticker The 2-Door Jeep Wrangler has excellent resale value, offers legendary capability and style, and is civilized in the city. Learn more about the Wrangler or find one for sale near you

