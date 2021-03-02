Chicago Restaurant Lobby to Increase Indoor Dining Capacity to 50%





As COVID-19 lockdowns extend into a second year, employees and large companies are still feeling the financial fallout. While news on the convention front hasn’t gone too well, Chicago restaurants are pushing to let more customers in, asking state officials to increase current occupancy by 40% at 50%. “We had to turn people away and it crushes me as a business owner to say ‘no I can’t sit you down because I’m not allowed to have X number of people’, said Mary Kay Tuzi, of Twin Anchors The restaurant. “I can’t put another table here. I cannot serve another customer so I am sending them back. “I’m just watching the dollars go home because I can sit them down.” Advocacy comes as the Congress and tourism company in the city continues to lose money. The International Housewares Show and the National Restaurants Show have announced that they will not be hosting events scheduled for 2021. As of March 2020, when the pandemic hit, 161 McCormick Place trade shows have been canceled. According to city data, the two shows are expected to generate $ 2 billion in spending. It’s a waste of tax revenue the city has relied on every year, leaving the mayor and his budget team to cut spending and think of new sources of revenue. Chicagoans have pointed to the tougher speed camera rules that began Monday as a start. Speed ​​cameras began issuing tickets for motorists driving just six miles over the limit, costing $ 35 per violation. The city, however, denies that the initiative is a source of income, citing that the program is being carried out solely for security reasons. The loss of income is all the more the reason why Chicago restaurateurs are pushing for more capacity, which would help their bottom line and, by extension, cities too.



“The restaurateurs went above and beyond to exceed the demands of what the mayor asked for,” said Anthony Waller of Catering Out The Box. “There’s no reason we shouldn’t go over 50%.” Other titles from Chicago News by WGN





