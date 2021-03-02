Colorado expects Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses by Friday

DENVER The Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the state expects the first allocation of Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine by Friday, March 5.

The FDA just granted emergency use authorization for the vaccine from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, which is owned by Johnson & Johnson, this weekend.

The CDPHE said they expect 45,500 doses of Janssen vaccine by Friday, but are treating all orders as estimates until they arrive. The vaccine will be eligible for Coloradans as of Friday at a number of community vaccination sites across the state.

The Janssen vaccine requires only one dose, unlike the Moderna and Pfizer two-dose vaccines.

According to the CDPHE, it uses a different delivery system from Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to train the immune system to fight COVID-19.

Dr Ross Kedl, professor of immunology and microbiology at the Anschutz School of Medicine at the University of Colorado, said the Janssen vaccine uses viral vector technology, which means the vaccine is made from an inactivated adenovirus which will be able to “infect” the cells but not to replicate.

“All of the processes by which your body recognizes the infection of the cell and the immune response to it, the J&J vaccine engages remarkably well. It produces a slightly different balance of immunity.”

The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, on the other hand, work with mRNA technology.

“They’re kind of like bio-hacking. They’re trying to mimic a virus without an actual viral infection,” Kedl said. “They are introduced into a cell and their mechanism largely mimics the process by which your immune system identifies and responds to a viral infection.”

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines both use single-stranded mRNA, while Janssen uses a piece of double-stranded DNA.

We are delighted to be able to distribute a safe and effective third vaccine in the state of Colorado, said Dr Eric France, Chief Medical Officer of the Colorado Department of Public Health. Authorization of the Janssen vaccine will make it easier for the state to meet its vaccination goals, as more people become eligible in the coming weeks. When it’s your turn to get the vaccine – whether it’s Moderna, Pfizer, or Janssen – I hope you choose to get it. With each dose administered, we are all safer and on the verge of ending this crisis.

The CDPHE said that none of the three vaccines are currently recommended over the others. They are all considered safe and effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 disease, according to the department.

Kedl said the Janssen vaccine had an effectiveness rate beyond satisfaction.

“There is a very strong efficiency profile of it [Janssen vaccine] against any disease, as well as against really important diseases and serious diseases. There is 100% protection against hospitalization from 28 days after vaccination. So, this is really good news. There is very good efficacy in South Africa, which other vaccinations have not shown as well, “Kedl said.” So there is strong evidence that it has good efficacy against these variants.

According to the FDA, the single-dose vaccine has an effectiveness rate of approximately 72% in the United States, and an effectiveness rate of approximately 86% when it comes to preventing severe forms of the disease.

“It’s still at an effectiveness that any vaccinologist would be delighted to see,” Kedl said. “The J&J vaccine is really good at producing B and T cell responses, so it’s a little more balanced equation.”

Kedl predicted that the Janssen vaccine would have significant positive long-term effects.

“The data will be discovered. I think all vaccines will be found to be very durable. I guess the J&J might have a longer durability profile, in terms of immunity, that’s my guess,” Kedl said. .

He added that vaccine transmission data was also essential.

“I think one of the most interesting parts is that they have data that the vaccine itself blocks transmission up to around 75%,” Kedl said.

During a press briefing on Monday, state health officials remained vague on whether or how the Janssen vaccine could impact the state’s immunization schedules. They said they believe the single-dose vaccine will be easier to get into communities because the storage requirements for the latest vaccine are not as strict.

FDA vaccine fact sheet can be based here.