The dollar has the advantage over low yields, risky currencies fall





TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held up against its low-yielding peers on Tuesday on bets of a faster economic recovery in the United States and expectations that the US Federal Reserve will show greater tolerance for the regard to bond yields higher than other central banks. FILE PHOTO: Saudi Riyal, Yuan, Turkish Lira, Pound, US Dollar, Euro and Jordanian Dinar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration Risk-sensitive currencies retreated from yesterday’s sharp gains as China’s main financial regulator discussed the need to take proactive steps to stabilize the real estate market, while expressing suspicion of the risk of a burst bubbles in foreign markets. The dollar index rose 0.2% to 91.176, hitting a three-week high to approach its February high of 91.600. The US currency hit 106.93 yen, its highest since late August, and last stood at 106.78 yen, while the euro plunged 0.2% to $ 1.2026, hitting its lowest level in nearly a month. The jury is still out on whether the bond market liquidation is over. But people expect the Bank of Japan to keep an eye on bond yields, which means there will be a bigger yield premium for the dollar, said Kazushige Kaida, head of currency sales at the State Street Banks Tokyo Branch. The euro was under pressure as senior European Central Bank officials sounded the alarm over rising bond yields. President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would prevent a premature increase in borrowing costs for businesses and households. Policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau has been even more explicit, saying some of the recent hikes in bond yields were unwarranted and that the ECB needs to back down by using the flexibility built into its bond buying program. Traders quickly sensed the marked difference in tone between the ECB and the Federal Reserve. Richmond Federal Reserve Chairman Thomas Barkin said on Monday that the rise in long-term bond yields so far appears to suggest an adjustment to stronger growth and inflation prospects. Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic said last week bond yields remained relatively low, while Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not appear unduly concerned about rising bond yields . Central banks continue to have differing views on the signals sent by the recent rise in yields. The US Fed is taking this as a positive signal, Tapas Strickland, director of economics and markets at the National Australian Bank in Sydney, said in a note. The US economic recovery is expected to be on firmer ground, supported by the prospects of a $ 1.9 trillion relief program and the successful rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations. An Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey released on Monday showed manufacturing activity in the United States to hit a three-year high in February amid a surge in new orders. On the flip side, the Australian dollar fell as low as 0.45% before wiping out some trade losses to $ 0.7766, after the Reserve Bank of Australia re-committed to keeping rates d interest at historically low levels. While keeping rates at 0.1%, he stressed that his employment and inflation targets are unlikely to be met until 2024 at the earliest. Elsewhere, bitcoin has also rebounded in tandem with gains in risky assets, trading at $ 49,129 and moving away from Sunday’s three-week low of $ 43,021. Report by Hideyuki Sano,; Edited by Shri Navaratnam and Simon Cameron-Moore

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos