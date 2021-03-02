Private placement successfully completed Oslo Stock Exchange: THIN

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR THE DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE ILLEGAL. THIS ADVERTISEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the stock market notice of Thin Film Electronics ASA (the Company or Thin Film published on March 1, 2021 concerning a planned private placement of new shares of the Company (the Private Placement).

The Company is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been completed, generating gross proceeds of approximately NOK 57 million through the allotment of 68,922,869 new shares (the “Offered Shares”) at a price subscription fee of NOK 0.82 per New Share (the “Subscription Price”). The private placement has generated strong interest from existing shareholders and new institutional investors, both in the Nordic countries and internationally, and has been hedged several times.

The net proceeds of the private placement will be used to finance the scale-up of production of the Companys micro-batteries and for general corporate purposes.

The completion of the Private Placement is subject to the fact that the Offered Shares have been validly issued (by registration of the increase in share capital relating to the issue of the Offered Shares in the Norwegian Companies Register) and delivered in Euronext VPS. Following the Private Placement, the Company’s share capital will be NOK 122,116,721.43 divided into 1,110,152,013 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.11.

Allocation and payment instructions will be communicated to investors on March 2, 2021. The Private Placement will be settled by the Managers on a delivery versus payment basis on or around March 4, 2021. The Offer Shares allocated in the Placement Private will be settled with the unencumbered and already listed shares of the Company, in accordance with a share loan agreement between the Managers, a certain existing shareholder and the Company. The Managers will settle the loan of shares with new shares issued by the Company, the listing of which will be the subject of the publication of a listing prospectus.

Thin film in brief

Thin Film energizes innovation with ultra-thin, flexible and secure energy storage solutions for portable devices, connected sensors and beyond. The innovative Thin Films Solid State Lithium Battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight and economical rechargeable batteries for a variety of applications. State-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the benefits of SSLB technology to growing markets.

Advisers

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and SpareBank 1 Markets AS (the managers) are acting as joint lead managers and bookrunners in connection with the private placement. Advokatfirmaet Rder AS acts as legal advisor to the Company. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS acts as legal advisor to the Managers.

For more information please contact:

Morten Opstad, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thin Film, phone: +47 918 67 737 | [email protected]

Kevin Barber, CEO, Thin Film, Phone: +1 408 503 7380 | [email protected]

Dave Williamson, CFO, Thin Film, Phone: +1 408 503 7313 | [email protected]

Important information:

The press release is not intended for publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in Australia, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong or the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District) of Columbia). This press release is an announcement made in accordance with legal information obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law. It is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except as an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any part of any offering of securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. No copy of this announcement is in progress and may not be distributed or sent to Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States. The issue, subscription or purchase of shares of the Company is subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Neither the Company nor the Managers assume any responsibility for any violation by any person of these restrictions. Distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by law. Persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves and observe these restrictions. Any breach of these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Managers are acting for the Company and for no one else in connection with the listing and potential private placement in Thin Film, and will not be liable to anyone other than the Company providing the protections afforded to their respective clients or for providing advice regarding the listing and the private placement and / or any other matter mentioned in this press release. Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and any material distributed in connection with this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they reflect the Company’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and circumstances which may not prove to be correct. A number of important factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.