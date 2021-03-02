Danone shares advance as Faber steps down as CEO after pressure from investors

Bloomberg

Embarrassing trio in emerging markets face fear of spike in yield

(Bloomberg) – Eight years ago, when taper tantrum rocked emerging markets, it was the fragile five of Turkey, Brazil, South Africa, India and Indonesia that suffered the most. Another spike in U.S. Treasuries yields threatens to wreak havoc on at least three of these countries: the Turkish lira, the Brazilian real and the South African rand led to major global declines last week in the worst selloff in the world. currencies of developing countries since the end of September. These exchange rates have the world’s highest week-long implied volatility, with some analysts warning of other difficulties. Higher US interest rates leave all emerging countries vulnerable, said Robin Brooks, economist in head of the Institute of International Finance in Washington. This is particularly the case in large current account deficit countries like Turkey and places where fiscal expansion in 2020 causes markets to question financing needs in 2021. The latter affects Brazil and South Africa , did he declare. at its highest for over a year, prompting traders to voice their expectations as to when the Federal Reserve will tighten its policy. For now, officials stress that the central bank has no plans to raise interest rates due to continued weakness in the labor market. This will make all the more interesting comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powells on Thursday at a Wall Street Journal event: In developing countries, dollar-denominated and local bonds have suffered their worst month since March 2020. , while stocks posted their biggest weekly decline in almost a year. year. MSCI Inc.’s emerging markets stock index has slipped below its 50-day moving average, indicating further weakness could emerge. Meanwhile, a JPMorgan Chase & Co. gauge that tracks asset volatility in developing countries jumped the most last week since the start of August. Despite this, inflows to emerging market exchange-traded funds accelerated last week. Listen to the EM Weekly podcast: Rising Yields Take Toll; In the absence of a more concerted effort to slow the surge in yields, emerging markets could remain under pressure, said Ilya Gofshteyn, senior strategist at Standard Chartered in New York. High-yielding currencies will continue to be particularly affected and duration in emerging markets is also expected to remain particularly vulnerable. OPEC + will meet on Thursday, setting the stage for another potential conflict between Russia and Saudi Arabia following the war. last year’s oil price. On the same day, Malaysian policymakers are expected to keep their benchmark rate at an all-time high of 1.75%. Elsewhere, Turkey could point to accelerating inflation, while a PMI index will provide South Korea with a health check. WatchChinas National Peoples Congress will hold its annual session on March 5, with President Xi Jinping and other senior leaders. This year’s rally marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Event could last less than two weeks due to pandemic The proposed agenda includes a review of the economy and the 14th Five-Year Plan, reported Xinhua The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an advisory body whose annual meeting is being held in conjunction with the NPC, will meet on March 4, according to Xinhua The meetings will likely not set a GDP growth target, but will focus on high-quality growth as Covid-19 is still prevalent outside China, wrote Iris Pang, an economist at ING in Hong Kong, in a The yuan is one of Asia’s best-performing currencies this year. US intelligence services implicated Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in approving the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, an interim president. Joe Biden called outrageous Governor of Nigeria’s central bank suggested currency was devalued – Governor Godwin Emefiele said official exchange rate was now at 410 per dollar. This is 7.6% lower than the rate of 379 published on the central banks website.Brazilian lawmakers should resume debate on emergency cash distributions The real is the worst performing currency in Latin America this year Banque Negara Malaysia: Malaysia’s central bank is expected to keep its overnight key rate at a record 1.75% on Thursday. Kanika Bhatnagar, Economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Bangalore, wrote in a client note, Kanika Bhatnagar, economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Bangalore. Monetary policy will remain accommodative, with the central bank continuing to buy government bonds and engage in reverse repo transactions. The ringgit has weakened 0.9% this year amid a prolonged lockdown and delay in vaccine rollout. At the same time, rising oil prices are starting to improve the currency’s outlook for emerging Asias, the only exporter of the Key Data commodity China’s manufacturing activity fell further in February as the New Year’s holidays. Lunar Year disrupted production, while travel restrictions to contain virus outbreaks reduced expenses. PMI data released on Monday showed manufacturing increased in Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam last month, while it continued to decline in Malaysia and Thailand. South Korea and Taiwan to release similar data on Tuesday South Korea said on Monday that exports rose for a fourth month in February amid a global recovery. January industrial production figures are due on Tuesday and final fourth quarter GDP figures are due for Thursday The won lost 3.3% this year Indonesia said on Monday that consumer prices rose by 1 , 38% year over year in February. South Korea will release CPI figures on Thursday, and the Philippines and Thailand on Friday. Philippine real yields turned negative in January after the CPI hit its highest level in two years. will release data on foreign exchange reserves on Thursday, followed by Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Thailand. Turkey’s economy outperformed all of its peers except China in the last quarter of last year, driven by falling interest rates and a lending frenzy that boosted domestic consumption while destabilizing the currency Gross domestic product grew 5.9% over the previous year, faster than all G-20 nations except China 6.5%, the data showed shown on Monday. The median of 20 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey was for a 6.9% expansion Read more: Political embarrassment makes up Liras’ worst week since the 2018 crisis Russia’s purchasing managers index rose in February at 51.5, the highest level since April 2019 A Brazilian GDP reading on Wednesday is expected to show strong levels of growth in the last three months of 2020 as Latin America’s largest economy recovers from Covid shock -19Traders will also be watching January industrial production figures, which will be released on Friday, looking for signs of a return According to Bloomberg Economics, the bank will likely increase its GDP growth forecast for this year and next when it releases. its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg Economics. impact on investor expectations for central bank to remain accommodatingChiles january economic activity fe ll 3.1% year over year, more than economists expected Confidence reading will also be watched for signs of a return as vaccines roll out (adds information about ETF entries in fifth paragraph.) 