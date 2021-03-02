UK AstraZeneca Deployment Data Should Guide Other Countries – Vaccine Chief





FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at the Basingstoke Fire Station in Basingstoke, Britain February 4, 2021. REUTERS / Peter Cziborra LONDON (Reuters) – Data from the UK vaccine deployment on the effectiveness of AstraZeneca / University of Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine in the elderly should help other countries re-evaluate their use, the chief of the university vaccine research group. Britain has been rolling out the vaccine since January, starting with the elderly and health workers, after approving its use for all adults. Many European countries have advised against administering the vaccine to people over 65 years of age due to a lack of clinical trial data on its effectiveness in this age group, and a large proportion of the vaccine doses qu ‘they acquired have remained unused. Faced with the shortage of other vaccines, France is relaxing these restrictions to allow some people aged 65 to 74 to be vaccinated. Although efficacy data has been limited in clinical trials, real-world data generated by the UK vaccine deployment has shown that AstraZeneca and Pfizers are both over 80% effective in preventing hospitalizations in older patients. 80 years after just one hit. Public Health England (PHE) also said protection against symptomatic COVID in people over 70 was 60-73% four weeks after the first Oxford-AstraZenecas vaccine, compared to 57-61% for a dose of Pfizer-BioNTechs. . Asked whether other countries should look at real-world data from Public Health England and reassess how they are using the vaccine, Oxford vaccine group Andrew Pollard said: I think the science committees from each of these countries will do just that in the days to come. The strength of the evidence we were seeing now … all of this is being viewed by scientific committees in different countries, and I’m sure it will help support their decision-making, he told BBC radio. England’s deputy chief medical officer said on Monday that the PHE approach confirmed belief in Britain that the vaccine would give protection to the elderly despite the initial lack of data. Reporting by Alistair Smout; edited by Michael Holden and John Stonestreet

