Accenture acquires Cirrus to boost digital learning





The technology consultancy also acquired an industrial robotics supplier in Brazil and an Australia-based supply chain and logistics consultancy. Accenture acquired leadership and talent consulting firm Cirrus to help clients navigate the new world of accelerated digital transformation. With 70 experts located in Australia and the UK, Cirrus is a professional services company that helps executives update their skills through digital learning. Founded by Simon Hayward in 2010, Cirruss experts seek to create behavioral change within the leadership of organizations, while fostering the implementation of agile working methods to further unleash customer potential. The company was acquired by Accenture for an undisclosed amount. Hayward said joining Accenture will create an opportunity to bring Cirruss’ capabilities to more people. Together, we can well bring our innovative digital learning and leadership development services to customers around the world at a time of truly critical need, he said. Christie Smith, Global Head of Talent and Organizational / People Potential at Accenture, said: Cirruss’s digital learning capabilities, in particular, will help transform and reinvent our clients’ C suites and broader teams in a way innovative. Technological focus Accentures This is one of three acquisition announcements made by Accenture on the same day. The consultancy also acquired Pollux, a provider of industrial robotics and automation solutions headquartered in Brazil, and Australia-based supply chain and logistics consultancy GRA. The global giant also made six other acquisitions around the world in the first two months of this year, all focused on cloud and technology. In February, Accenture acquired Edenhouse, a UK-based independent SAP partner founded in 2008, and Infinity Works, a cloud and digital transformation consultancy to strengthen Accentures’ cloud delivery and engineering capabilities. The company’s focus on cloud businesses follows the creation of Accenture Cloud First last year, investing $ 3 billion over three years to rapidly expand its cloud service capabilities and offerings. In January, the company also turned to the cybersecurity sector, acquiring the Brazilian company infosec Real Protect. The agreement aims to expand Accentures’ cybersecurity presence in Latin America.

