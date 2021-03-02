Marimaca completes $ 30.9 million broker-free private placement Toronto Stock Exchange: MARI

Do not distribute to news agencies in the United States or broadcast in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Marimaca Copper Corp. (Marimaca Copper or the company) (TSX: MARI) announced today that it has completed a non-brokered private placement pursuant to which it has issued 9,377,273 units (units) at a price of $ 3.30 per unit for total gross proceeds of $ 30,945,000. Each unit is composed of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of the common share purchase warrant of the Company (each entire warrant, a “warrant”). Each warrant allows its holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $ 4.10 at any time until December 3, 2022 inclusive. The proceeds of the private placement will be used to advance the Company’s Marimaca project and for working capital purposes. .

As part of the private placement, the Company will issue to certain eligible persons a total of 181,545 common shares, representing 2% of the number of units issued under the private placement, in consideration for services rendered in connection with the presentation of the company to investors who participated in the private placement.

The Company also announced that Greenstone Resources II LP and Greenstone Co-Investment No. 1 (Coro) LP (collectively, “Greenstone”) have elected to acquire 4,205,333 Units following the exercise of preferential subscription rights, resulting into additional gross proceeds to the company of approximately $ 13.9 million. The issuance of additional units to Greenstone is expected to be completed on or around March 11, 2021.

All the securities issued in connection with the private placement, including the ordinary shares issued in consideration for services rendered in connection with the presentation of the company to investors, will be subject to a holding period of four months from the date of applicable issue.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy and there will be no sale of the Units in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to qualification or registration under securities laws of such jurisdiction. The Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such Units may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under United States federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the intended use of the proceeds from the sale of Units and the possible issuance of additional Units to Greenstone. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect beliefs, opinions and projections as of the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and estimates which, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to important activities, economic, competitive, political and uncertainties and social contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, performance or achievements which are or may be expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions. and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to share price and market conditions, risks inherent in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, uncertainties related to the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, fluctuations in metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unforeseen excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the need for financing, the availability and costs of financing required in the future as well as the factors disclosed in the Company’s annual information form dated April 8, 2020, the final short form base prospectus and other documents filed by the company with Canadian securities regulators (which can be found at www.sedar.com). Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

