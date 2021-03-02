Business
Marimaca completes $ 30.9 million broker-free private placement Toronto Stock Exchange: MARI
Do not distribute to news agencies in the United States or broadcast in the United States
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Marimaca Copper Corp. (Marimaca Copper or the company) (TSX: MARI) announced today that it has completed a non-brokered private placement pursuant to which it has issued 9,377,273 units (units) at a price of $ 3.30 per unit for total gross proceeds of $ 30,945,000. Each unit is composed of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of the common share purchase warrant of the Company (each entire warrant, a “warrant”). Each warrant allows its holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $ 4.10 at any time until December 3, 2022 inclusive. The proceeds of the private placement will be used to advance the Company’s Marimaca project and for working capital purposes. .
As part of the private placement, the Company will issue to certain eligible persons a total of 181,545 common shares, representing 2% of the number of units issued under the private placement, in consideration for services rendered in connection with the presentation of the company to investors who participated in the private placement.
The Company also announced that Greenstone Resources II LP and Greenstone Co-Investment No. 1 (Coro) LP (collectively, “Greenstone”) have elected to acquire 4,205,333 Units following the exercise of preferential subscription rights, resulting into additional gross proceeds to the company of approximately $ 13.9 million. The issuance of additional units to Greenstone is expected to be completed on or around March 11, 2021.
All the securities issued in connection with the private placement, including the ordinary shares issued in consideration for services rendered in connection with the presentation of the company to investors, will be subject to a holding period of four months from the date of applicable issue.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy and there will be no sale of the Units in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to qualification or ‘registration under securities laws. of such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities in the United States. The Units have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such Units may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under United States federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. American.
Contact information
For more information, please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:
Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Jos Simson / Emily Moss
[email protected]
Forward-looking statements
This press release includes certain forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the intended use of the proceeds from the sale of Units and the possible issuance of additional Units to Greenstone. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect beliefs, opinions and projections as of the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and estimates which, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to important activities, economic, competitive, political and uncertainties and social contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, performance or achievements which are or may be expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions. and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to share price and market conditions, risks inherent in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, uncertainties related to the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, fluctuations in metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unforeseen excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the need for financing, the availability and costs of financing required in the future as well as the factors disclosed in the Company’s annual information form dated April 8, 2020, the final short form base prospectus and other documents filed by the company with Canadian securities regulators (which can be found at www.sedar.com). Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for
for the relevance or accuracy of this version.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]zWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]