Budweiser Select: Bud Reintroduces Low Calorie Beer Nationwide





After being only available to discerning residents of St. Louis for a decade, a low-calorie lager is returning to shelves across America.

DENVER Budweiser Select is back. Anheuser-Busch announced Monday that it would begin distributing Budweiser Select nationally after restricting it to residents of St. Louis for the past decade. First released in 2005, Budweiser Select is a low calorie lager with 99 calories per 12 ounce serving. Budweiser Select is a staple in St. Louis, so we were excited to bring it back to consumers across the country with full national distribution, said Monica Rustigi, vice president of marketing for Budweiser. We've found that Bud lovers are looking for more lower calorie beer options, but they don't want to sacrifice the taste of their beer. Reintroducing this fan favorite is just another way to keep innovating to meet the needs of our consumers. > Video above: The Mile High Beer Spa in Denver. Budweiser Select will now be available wherever Budweiser is sold in 12 oz bottles in a 6 pack and 12 oz cans in a 12, 24 and 30 pack, Budweiser announced. Budweiser said it will release a new TV and digital ad campaign "featuring a series of lie detector tests to dispel any doubt that Bud Select is not both high and light in calories." The national launch of Budweiser Select will be linked to sponsorship from Major League Baseball (MLB). Budweiser has also launched the "Live Like A King Sweepstakes" contest where a winner will be selected for a Budweiser experience in St. Louis. The ultimate Budweiser Select fan experience will include a private brewery tour, meet the Clydesdales, Budweiser Select refrigerator, merchandise and more. We picked a lucky winner to live like a king to celebrate the launch of Budweiser Select. Want to win? Label #BudSelectMe & #Lots and explain why you deserve to receive the ultimate Budweiser Select fan experience. Admission ends 03/15. pic.twitter.com/1ncgqYVS0Y – Budweiser (@budweiserusa) March 2, 2021

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n







