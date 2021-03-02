Fairfax Announces Pricing for Toronto Stock Exchange Senior Note Offer: FFH

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has priced a private placement of US $ 600,000,000 of Fairfax Senior Notes due in 2031 (the notes) at an issue price of 99.865%. The Notes will be unsecured obligations of Fairfax and will pay a fixed interest rate of 3.375% per annum. Fairfax also intends to enter into a registration rights agreement in connection with the offering.

Fairfax intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay a portion of the indebtedness under its unsecured revolving credit facility and other outstanding indebtedness of Fairfax and its subsidiaries. This may include the redemption or redemption of certain previously issued senior unsecured notes and / or other debt obligations of Fairfax and its subsidiaries. Except as noted above, as of the date hereof, Fairfax has made no decision as to the debt or other specific obligations to be repaid, or the amount, time or method of repayment. Any redemption of Senior Unsecured Notes and / or other indebtedness of Fairfax and its subsidiaries will be subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance that such notes or securities will be available for redemption on acceptable terms. by Fairfax. The offer is expected to close on or around March 3, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions.

The offer is being made only by way of a private placement either to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or to certain non-US persons in offshore transactions in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and the Notes may not be offered or sold under United States registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be eligible for sale under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada and may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly in Canada or to or to the for the benefit of a resident of Canada, except under applicable prospectus exemptions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy and there will be no sale of the Tickets in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. Any offer of Notes will only be made by way of a private offering memorandum.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and associated investment management.

For more information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941

Forward-looking information

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained herein may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities regulations. Such forward-looking information may include, among other things, the intended use of the net proceeds from the Note Offer and the anticipated completion of the Note Offer. 