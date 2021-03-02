Merck to help manufacture Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

As part of the deal, Merck will dedicate two US facilities to Johnson & Johnsons photography. One will provide fill-finish services, the last step in the production process where the vaccine substance is placed in vials and packaged for distribution. The other will make the vaccine itself and has the potential to dramatically increase supply, if not double what Johnson & Johnson could make on their own, officials said.

It’s a historic partnership, one of the officials said, adding that companies recognize this is a wartime effort. He praised their sense of corporate citizenship.

Officials declined to provide details on how Mercks’ involvement will affect the planned supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the timing of its distribution. It could easily take two months to prepare the fill-finish plant and a few more months to outfit the other facility to make the vaccine, according to a person familiar with the process who spoke on condition of anonymity as she was not allowed to do so. discuss the problem.

Biden administration’s efforts to speed up Johnson & Johnson vaccine production suggest vaccine plays larger role in addressing challenges ahead, such as the possible need for a children’s vaccine and possibly boosters to counter variants of the virus, said a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it. . Johnson & Johnson is running a two-dose vaccine trial, with doses given two months apart, with results expected at least before May.

Johnson & Johnson did not respond to a request for comment. Merck did not comment on the deal, but said it remains steadfast in our commitment to contribute to the global response to the pandemic. ”

Administration officials have indicated that Biden will exercise the powers of the Defense Production Act, a law dating back to the Korean War, to prioritize Merck in securing the equipment it will need to modernize its vaccine production facilities, including the purchase of machines, bags, tubes and filtration systems.

By teaming up with Merck, Johnson & Johnson has a partner with a century-old tradition of vaccine manufacturing. In the United States, Merck is the sole supplier of the childhood combination vaccine that protects against measles, mumps and rubella. He developed Gardasil, which protects against human papillomavirus. And it got approval from the Food and Drug Administration for an Ebola vaccine in 2019.

But the company, which makes vaccines in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and elsewhere, has seen setbacks in its own quest for development. a vaccine against the coronavirus. Merck ad on January 25, it halted work on two experimental vaccines for the virus. The vaccine did not stimulate enough antibodies in Phase 1 human clinical trials to warrant prosecution, the company said.

Johnson & Johnson searched the world for manufacturing sites where it could produce doses of the vaccine globally. He publicly revealed more than half a dozen manufacturing sites on four continents that he said were winnowed out of more than 100 possibilities.

“ Although science and biology, chemistry certainly defies the feat of engineering to produce it is just as difficult, and we are working very, very closely with partners around the world, ” said Alex Gorsky, CEO by Johnson & Johnsons, at CNBC. Monday.

The Johnson & Johnsons vaccine uses an adenovirus vaccine as a vector – a harmless cold virus that does not replicate in the body to deliver DNA instructions in a healthy human cell. The cell uses the genetic instructions to create a replica of a coronavirus spike protein that triggers an immune response capable of recognizing and responding to reality. The U.S. government paid the company $ 2 billion for development, clinical trials, and pre-orders at a cost of $ 10 per dose just days after receiving emergency clearance from federal regulators.

The FDA cleared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday for use by people 18 years of age and over. The company said it would ship nearly 4 million doses to the United States immediately, and a total of 20 million by the end of March, 17 million less than expected under its government contract. Its current schedule calls for a turnaround in those delays, with the company saying it is on track to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June. A senior business executive told Congress last week that he aims to manufacture 1 billion doses worldwide by the end of the year.

Most Johnson & Johnsons Partners disclosed to date are contract manufacturing companies, but now he’s teaming up with bigger pharmaceutical companies who have seen their own vaccine projects delayed or failed.

Sanofi, which had to restart clinical trials of a vaccine candidate after early stumbles, announced last week that it would help Johnson & Johnson with final production steps and bottling in Europe. The projected capacity of a Sanofi plant in France is 12 million doses per month.

BioNTech, Pfizers’ German mRNA vaccine partner, also announced in January agreements with rivals Sanofi and Novartis for filling and finishing vaccine vials in Europe.

The manufacturing process takes time: The company ferments large batches of its vaccine in tanks at a contract manufacturing facility in Baltimore operated by Emergent, as well as sites in the Netherlands and India. This brewing step takes two months.

Then the vaccine has to be put into its final formulation and packaged into vials for shipping, which takes another five to six weeks, including purity testing. In the United States and Europe, this latest “ fill-finish process for vaccines has created bottlenecks in the industry as manufacturers flooded the supply chain with demand to complete hundreds of million doses.

Johnson & Johnson has made deals for backfill work to be done by two companies in the United States: Grand River Aseptic, with plants in Michigan, and Catalent, at a plant in Indiana. Catalent is also perform fill-finish operations for Moderna, which is required to deliver 300 million doses of its mRNA vaccine to the government by the end of July.

In Italy, Catalent is also helping Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca to manufacture vaccines.

Modern mentionned By February 16, Catalent suffered short-term delays in final production of the Modernas vaccine but the disruptions would not affect monthly shipments to the U.S. government. The Financial Times reported On Saturday, the Johnson & Johnson Catalents automatic visual vial inspection system had failed, forcing staff to inspect vials manually.

Catalent did not respond to a request for comment. The company told investors on an earnings call last month that it has sufficient, dedicated capacity at its plant in Bloomington, Indonesia, to handle vaccine volume for both companies.

Mercks Helps Make Vaccine Johnson & Johnsons will likely ask them to review their product lines and decide what can be delayed or changed, said John Grabenstein, consultant and former executive director of vaccine medical affairs at Merck.

“ The question is, where is the bottleneck? Filling machines and packaging machines are often the stage of rate limiting, he said. From a technical standpoint, it’s not too difficult for other companies to help, he said.

“ It’s not just a mechanical engineering problem. These are the products that could be moved to do that extra work, he said. “ Is there any inactive material? Often there isn’t.

Merck continues to work on a pair of treatments for the coronavirus. One is an antiviral pill that she is developing with a small company called Ridgeback Bio. Last year, the company bought the global rights to the drug from Ridgeback and entered a late-stage clinical trial as part of an ongoing collaboration.

Merck’s other investigational drug is an anti-inflammatory protein it received as part of a purchase last year from a small company, OncoImmune. The treatment is being tested in a Phase 3 trial. Merck signed a $ 356 million agreement with the US government in December to manufacture up to 100,000 doses that will be ready to ship in case the drug gets clearance. from the FDA this year.