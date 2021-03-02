Clairvest Announces New Normal Course Tender Offer Toronto Stock Exchange: CVG





TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Clairvest of its intention to make a new normal course issuer bid. Clairvests’ current OPRNA expires on March 6, 2021. The notice provides that the Company may, during the 12-month period beginning March 8, 2021 and ending March 7, 2022, purchase on the Toronto Stock Exchange until to 760,749 common shares in total, representing approximately 5% of the outstanding common shares. The average daily trading volume for the six months ending February 28, 2021 was 637 common shares. Daily purchases will be limited to 1,000 common shares, with the exception of bulk purchase exceptions. All purchased shares will be canceled. The price the company will pay for these shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased and the timing of such purchases will be determined by the Company. A total of 3,625,332 common shares at a cost of approximately $ 40.5 million were purchased under previous normal course issuer bids. The company purchased 33,800 common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange, out of an approved maximum repurchase amount of 759,984 under its current offering over the past twelve months, at a weighted average price of $ 49.37 per action. There were 15,214,987 common shares of the company outstanding on February 28, 2021. The Company believes, based on future price fluctuations and other factors, that its outstanding common shares may represent an attractive investment and a desirable use of a portion of its available funds. Clairvest also announced today that, as part of its public share buyback offer, Clairvest has renewed its Automatic Share Purchase Plan (ASPP) with a designated broker to enable the purchase of its shares. ordinary under the TER, once in effect, at times when Clairvest would normally do so. not be active in the market due to applicable regulatory restrictions or internal blackout periods. Prior to the commencement of any internal blackout period, Clairvest may, but is not required to, direct its designated broker to make purchases of Clairvests common stock as part of the public offering. repurchase during the following blackout period, in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. . Such purchases will be determined by the dealer in its sole discretion based on parameters established by Clairvest prior to the start of the applicable blackout period in accordance with the terms of the ASPP and applicable TSX rules. Outside of these blackout periods, the Common Shares may be redeemed by Clairvest at its option under its NCIB, once in effect. The ASPP will commence on the effective date of the public tender offer and end on the earlier of the following dates: (a) the maximum annual purchase limit under the NCIB has been reached; (b) the NCIB expires; or (c) Clairvest terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms. The ASPP is an automatic securities purchase plan under applicable Canadian securities laws. About Clairvest Clairvests’ mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically important businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a leading private equity management firm with over C $ 2.5 billion in capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of others through Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-managed businesses. As part of the current management team, Clairvest initiated investments in 56 companies from different platforms and delivered top quartile performance over an extended period.. For more information, please contact: Maria shkolnik

Director, Investor Relations and Marketing

Clairvest Group Inc.

