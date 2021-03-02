Single dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduces risk of hospitalization by more than 80%, study finds

A single dose of AstraZenecaOxford vaccine or PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization in the elderly by more than 80% percent, Public health England (PHE) said, citing a pre-print study.

The real-world study, which was released on Monday and has yet to be peer reviewed, showed that protection against any symptom of COVID-19 in people over 70 years of age ranged between 57% and 61% for a dose of PfizerBioNTech vaccine and between 60% and 73% for AstraZenecaOxford one four weeks after the first shot.

which began to be administered at a later date.

This adds to the growing evidence showing that vaccines help reduce infections and save lives, said Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunization at SPE.

While there is still a lot of data to follow, this is encouraging and we are increasingly convinced that vaccines are making a real difference, she added.

are studying the effectiveness of vaccines against new strains of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, such as those identified in South Africa and Brazil. Last month, AstraZeneca said it would take between six and nine months to produce effective COVID-19 vaccines against the new variants.

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock called the study’s results very strong and said they could also help explain why the number of COVID admissions to intensive care units among people in the over 80s in the UK has fallen to single digits in the last few weeks.

More … than 20 million people, more than 30% of the British population, have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the elderly and those most at risk high on the priority list.

Nearly 816,000 people have received their second dose, according to the latest government data.

The new data should also help allay concerns in some European countries, including France, Germany and Italy, which have recommended that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca with the University of Oxford not be used in people. over 65, citing insufficient data on its effectiveness in the elderly. people.

On Tuesday, the French government revised its position, saying older people, including those aged 65 to 74, with pre-existing conditions, could receive the AstraZenecaOxford vaccine in primary care practices, hospitals and within days in pharmacies.

in a vaccination center, said French Minister of Health Olivier Vran, speaking on television.

The Germanys Vaccines Commission is also reviewing its recommendation. On Sunday, Professor Carsten Watzl, secretary-general of the German Society for Immunology, urged the country to start allowing people over 65 to receive the AstraZenecaOxford vaccine.

We know the vaccine works in this age group. Recent data from Scotland clearly shows that it triggers an immune response, the elderly are protected against serious illness by this vaccine, Watzl said in a BBC interview.

The preliminary results of a study published last week, which was conducted by the universities of Edinburgh and Strathclyde and Public Health Scotland, and covered the whole Scottish population, showed that from the fourth week after the initial dose, the PfizerBioNTech and AstraZenecaOxford vaccines reduced the risk of hospitalization by up to 85% and 94% respectively.