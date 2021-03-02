Connect with us

Business

Single dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduces risk of hospitalization by more than 80%, study finds

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


A single dose of AstraZenecaOxford vaccine or PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization in the elderly by more than 80% percent, Public health England (PHE) said, citing a pre-print study.

The real-world study, which was released on Monday and has yet to be peer reviewed, showed that protection against any symptom of COVID-19 in people over 70 years of age ranged between 57% and 61% for a dose of PfizerBioNTech vaccine and between 60% and 73% for AstraZenecaOxford one four weeks after the first shot.

PHE said the data suggested the vaccine from U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer PFE,
+ 0.60%
caused an 83% reduction in deaths from COVID-19 among those over 80. There were no equivalent data for the vaccine from the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca AZN,
-0.60%,
which began to be administered at a later date.

Read: Pfizer vaccine may reduce transmission after 1 dose, new study finds

This adds to the growing evidence showing that vaccines help reduce infections and save lives, said Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunization at SPE.

While there is still a lot of data to follow, this is encouraging and we are increasingly convinced that vaccines are making a real difference, she added.

The two German partners of Pfizer BioNTech BNTX,
+ 1.08%
and AstraZeneca AZN,
-0.24%
are studying the effectiveness of vaccines against new strains of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, such as those identified in South Africa and Brazil. Last month, AstraZeneca said it would take between six and nine months to produce effective COVID-19 vaccines against the new variants.

Read: PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may protect against South African strain

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock called the study’s results very strong and said they could also help explain why the number of COVID admissions to intensive care units among people in the over 80s in the UK has fallen to single digits in the last few weeks.

More … than 20 million people, more than 30% of the British population, have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the elderly and those most at risk high on the priority list.

Nearly 816,000 people have received their second dose, according to the latest government data.

Read: France will not give AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to people over 65

The new data should also help allay concerns in some European countries, including France, Germany and Italy, which have recommended that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca with the University of Oxford not be used in people. over 65, citing insufficient data on its effectiveness in the elderly. people.

On Tuesday, the French government revised its position, saying older people, including those aged 65 to 74, with pre-existing conditions, could receive the AstraZenecaOxford vaccine in primary care practices, hospitals and within days in pharmacies.

Read: As new infections continue to rise in France, Macron resists lockdowns

People aged over 75 in France will still be offered either the PfizerBioNTech vaccine or the vaccine manufactured by the American biotech Moderna MRNA,
+ 1.67%,
in a vaccination center, said French Minister of Health Olivier Vran, speaking on television.

The Germanys Vaccines Commission is also reviewing its recommendation. On Sunday, Professor Carsten Watzl, secretary-general of the German Society for Immunology, urged the country to start allowing people over 65 to receive the AstraZenecaOxford vaccine.

We know the vaccine works in this age group. Recent data from Scotland clearly shows that it triggers an immune response, the elderly are protected against serious illness by this vaccine, Watzl said in a BBC interview.

The preliminary results of a study published last week, which was conducted by the universities of Edinburgh and Strathclyde and Public Health Scotland, and covered the whole Scottish population, showed that from the fourth week after the initial dose, the PfizerBioNTech and AstraZenecaOxford vaccines reduced the risk of hospitalization by up to 85% and 94% respectively.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: