MediPharm Labs Announces $ 20 Million Equity Buyback Toronto Stock Exchange: LABS

TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (MediPharm Labs or the Company) a world leader in specialty, research-driven pharmaceutical quality in the extraction, distillation and derivatives of cannabis, has the pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corp., as principal underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively the Underwriters), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 34,500,000 units of the Company (the Units) at a price of $ 0.58 per unit for gross proceeds of $ 20,010,000 (the Offering ).

Each unit will consist of one common share of the capital of the company (one share) and one share subscription warrant (one subscription warrant). Each warrant may be exercised to acquire one share at an exercise price of $ 0.70 per share (the exercise price) for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option (the Over-Allotment Option) to purchase up to 5,175,000 additional Units on the same terms and conditions, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offer for the purposes of over-allocation and market stabilization.

Units will be offered in all provinces of Canada, except Quebec, in accordance with Companys’ short form base shelf prospectus dated February 24, 2021 (the base shelf prospectus) and a prospectus supplement to be filed by MediPharm Labs. , in the United States to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the US Securities Act) and applicable state securities laws, and any other jurisdictions agreed to by MediPharm Labs and the underwriters on the basis of a private placement. The underwriters will receive a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the offering (3.0% on investors on the list of presidents).

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the growth of the Companys Cannabis 2.0 product portfolio, expand the portfolio of medical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients for export, pharmaceutical registrations, research and marketing. development related to clinical trial formulations, sales and marketing in new markets and for general corporate purposes, including working capital funding.

The offering is expected to close on or around March 5, 2021 and is subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals including, but not limited to, the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and compliance with other conditions. usual closing times.

The Base Shelf Prospectus provides the Company with the flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities and favorable market conditions, and to offer, issue and sell, during the 25-month period during which it remains in effect (the “Effective Period”). “) actions; senior and subordinated unsecured debt securities, including debt securities convertible or exchangeable into other securities of MediPharm Labs; subscription receipts; warrants; and / or units consisting of one or more of the aforementioned securities (collectively, the “Securities”) up to an aggregate Offer Price of $ 100,000,000, in one or more trades during the Period. effect. The Company may also use the base shelf prospectus in connection with a “market distribution” in accordance with applicable securities laws, which would allow the securities to be sold on behalf of the Company through the intermediary of the Toronto Stock Exchange (or other existing trading markets) as further described in the applicable prospectus supplement. To date, no agreement has been reached regarding any “market distribution”.

If any securities, in addition to the securities forming part of the offering, are offered under the base shelf prospectus, the terms of such securities and the intended use of the net proceeds from such offering would be determined at the time of any offering. and would be described in a separate prospectus supplement filed with the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the time of such offering, which would be available through MediPharm Labs on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The units, stocks, warrants and shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or any state securities laws. and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or on behalf of or for the benefit of, United States persons (as defined in the US Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from these requirements. recording.

About MediPharm Labs Corp.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of pharmaceutical grade purified cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products using a certified good manufacturing practice facility with clean rooms built to ISO standard. MediPharm Labs has invested in a team of research-driven experts, cutting-edge technology, downstream purification methodologies and specially designed facilities with five primary extraction lines for the delivery of pure, reliable and dosed cannabis products. with precision for its customers. . Through its wholesale and white label platforms, they formulate, test, process, package and distribute cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid products in national and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed its commercial exports to Australia and fully marketed its wholly owned extraction plant in Australia. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, forward-looking statements) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Any statement that involves discussions regarding predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, goals, assumptions, events, or future performance (often but not always using expressions such as expect, or n ‘expect, is expected, anticipates or does not anticipate, plans, budget, planned, forecasts, estimates, believes or intends or variations of these words and expressions or indicating that certain actions, events or results may or could , would, could or will be undertaken to occur or to be realized) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements regarding: the conditions and closing date of the offering; the growth of the Companys Cannabis 2.0 product portfolio; an expanded portfolio of medical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients for export; pharmaceutical registrations; research and development relating to clinical trial formulations; sales and marketing in new markets; and the intended use of the proceeds of the offering by the companies. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions which, although considered reasonable, are subject to risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors which may cause actual results and events to occur. futures differ materially from those expressed or implied. by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: general uncertainties about business, economy, competition, politics and society; the inability of MediPharm Labs to obtain adequate funding; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; and other factors discussed in documents filed by MediPharm Labs, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, MediPharm Labs assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, as they change.