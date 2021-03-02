Stocks falter as bond yields remain in the spotlight

Text size





US stocks were mixed after Monday’s astonishing rebound, with concerns about bond yields remaining in the spotlight.

Shortly after opening, the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



was up 30 points, or 0.1%. The



S&P 500



was down less than 0.1%, and the



Nasdaq Composite



dipped 0.3%. The Dow Jones rallied over 600 points to close at 31,535 on Monday, when the S&P 500 had its best trading day since June.

In Asia, Tokyos



Nikkei 225



fell 0.9%, while the two Hong Kong



Hang Seng



and the



Shanghai Composite Index



fell 1.2%. The



FTSE 100



in London was up around 0.6%, while the



CAC 40



in Paris rose 0.6%, and Frankfurts



DAX



was 0.5% higher.

Asian stocks traded lower following a warning from China’s main banking regulator that stock rallies on Wall Street and elsewhere in the world looked like bubbles and were bound to correct themselves eventually.

Guo Shuqing, head of China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, blamed the rise in asset prices on measures taken by the central bank to combat the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Bond yields and central bank policy remain broader macroeconomic concerns for investors. The 10-year US Treasury yield remained stable, edging up to 1.445%.

Asian markets retreated today after Chinese regulators warned of the prospect of asset bubbles in foreign markets. This is hardly a new phenomenon, there has been talk of bubbles in the US markets for months, and the Chinese real estate market is not immune to these kinds of concerns either, said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC. Markets.

Investors are wondering if a change in tone from the Federal Reserve is imminent when it comes to their recent ambivalence over the recent sharp rise in US bond yields, the analyst added.

It is worth noting that while yields in Europe retreated yesterday, US 10-year yields remained stable, suggesting some degree of uncertainty as to whether Fed officials will push back harder, especially considering given the sharp rise in ISM manufacturing prices paid yesterday which reached their highest levels since 2008, Hewson said.

Raw materials turbulence weighed on European markets as oil prices fell earlier before rebounding slightly. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate index rose 0.25%, approaching $ 60.80 per barrel. Major oil stocks fell in European trade, with



BP,



Royal Dutch Shell,



and



Eni



slip.

Actions of



Focus on video communications



(ticker: ZM) rose 4% after the company posted earnings of $ 1.22 per share, beating estimates by 79 cents, on revenue of $ 882 million, beating expectations of 811 millions of dollars.

Target



(TGT) rose 1.1% after the big box retailer posted earnings of $ 2.67 per share, higher than expected $ 2.54, on revenue of $ 28.3 billion , which topped the forecast by $ 27.5 billion.

Tripadvisor



Shares (TRIP) rose 8.1% after Citigroup upgraded its share to buy from Neutral.

Morgan stanley



(MS) rose 0.6%, while most banks were down as Daiwa Securities improved the stock to outperform Neutral.

Beyond meat



(BYND) gained 1.2% after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup.

