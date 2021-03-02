Global markets rally as hopes for a sustainable economic recovery rise | Stock markets





Global stock markets rallied on Monday as hopes of a lasting economic recovery after Covid-19 and investors worried about a sale of government bonds died down. The FTSE 100 gained more than 100 points to end the day 1.6% higher at 6,558, as markets in the US and Europe posted strong advances after a bout of selling pressure strength last week left investors with heavy losses. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones climbed more than 600 points, an increase of about 2%, closing at 31,535, while the S&P 500 gained 2.4% after a key trade survey showed the industrial production grew at the fastest rate for three years in February. The highly technological Nasdaq index rose 2.6%, while Frances Cac 40 and Germanys Dax rose around 1.6%. In Japan, the Nikkei jumped 697 points, or 2.4%, to 29,663. After rising steadily in recent weeks, bond yields have eased on both sides of the Atlantic as U.S. central bank officials downplayed inflation fears that fueled investor fears and market liquidation. of public debt in recent weeks. Thomas Barkin, a US Federal Reserve official, told the Wall Street Journal that if daylight was on the horizon for the US economy and inflation would rise, it would not rise to problematic levels. Government bond yields, which move in the opposite direction to prices, reflecting risks for debt investors, have risen around the world in recent weeks amid fears of increased government spending, economic support central banks and a rapid recovery from Covid-19. will give way to increasing inflation. Such a change could require higher interest rates from central banks, making access to cheap borrowing more difficult for businesses and households. Inflation in the UK edged up in January to 0.7% and is expected to rise further over the next few months with the easing of lockdown measures, although it is still at historically low levels as the pandemic undermines demand for goods and services. Guardian Professional Email Subscription UK 10-year government bond yields hit their highest since March last week after Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane warned an inflationary tiger could be on the run . However, having risen from less than 0.1% to more than 0.8% in the last six months, the yield on the 10-year public debt fell back on Monday to slightly below 0.8%. Lesser investor concern about bond markets has helped fuel a recovery in equity markets, according to Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at financial trading platform IG Group. The concerns of the past few weeks were quickly forgotten, with lower bond yields certainly helping, he said. Investors jumped on a brief pullback as a chance to cram into stocks ahead of the expected economic recovery in the second half of the year.

