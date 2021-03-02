Anheuser-Busch Returns Budweiser Select to National Distribution





NEW YORK – Budweiser, the beer of the Americas since 1876, today announced its intention to support Budweiser Select during national distribution, after being only available to discerning residents of St. Louis. The nationwide availability of light, full-flavored lagers responds to growing consumer demand for a low-calorie beer option without sacrificing the taste of a full-bodied beer. Light in calories and high in taste, Budweiser Select contains 99 calories per 12-ounce serving and features a crunchy and refreshing taste that you expect from Budweiser. Budweiser Select became an immediate fan favorite when it was released in 2005 and was # 2 in new food and beverage products ranked by Information Resources Inc. (IRI), an independent consumer products research company, in its first year of distribution. Budweiser Select is also one of St. Louiss’ best-kept secrets, with Bud Select having a higher sales per item than Budweiser at this location. Budweiser Select is a staple in St. Louis, so we were excited to bring it back to consumers across the country with full national distribution, said Monica Rustigi, vice president of marketing at Budweiser. We’ve found that Bud lovers are looking for more lower calorie beer options, but they don’t want to sacrifice the taste of their beer. Reintroducing this fan favorite is just another way to keep innovating to meet the needs of our consumers. The Budweiser Selects taste is so close to that of Budweisers that consumers may think it is too good to be true. That’s why the brand is launching a new humorous TV and digital ad campaign, including a series of lie detection tests to dispel any doubt that Bud Select is not both high and light in calories. The launch of the campaign will also be paired with an MLB sponsorship, including a purchase from national media and XM radio, as well as signage in the stadium with a focus on opening week and giveaways on the networks. social media to keep Bud Select in mind throughout the season. . MLB has long been a priority for Budweiser as a whole, and the launch of Budweiser Select will further strengthen the relationship. Budweiser Select has 99 calories, 3.1g of carbs, and 4.3% ABV. Budweiser Select is available wherever Budweiser is sold and comes in 12 oz bottles in a 6 & 12 pack, 12 oz cans in a 12, 24 & 30 pack. For more information on Budweiser Select, visit Budweiser.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. About Budweiser Select Released in 2005, Budweiser Select is a 99 calorie ale that tastes like the refreshing, flavorful lager you would expect from Budweiser. Budweiser Select was # 2 in new food and beverage products in its first year of distribution. As a cult favorite in St. Louis since its launch, low-calorie lager is regaining national availability in response to growing consumer demand for a low-calorie beer option without sacrificing taste. About Budweiser Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create America’s first truly national brand of beer, brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. . Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewers. Budweiser is a medium bodied, flavorful, crunchy and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods such as ‘kraeusening’ for the natural carbonation and aging of beech wood, which results in unmatched balance and character. About Anheuser-Busch For over 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a heritage of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 100 facilities, including breweries, wholesale distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of the Americas’ best-known beer brands including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that offer beer drinkers a choice of the tastiest craft beers in the world. ‘industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos