Tallinna Sadam comments on claim filed by Tallink Tallinn Stock Exchange: TSM1T

In his recent stock market announcement , AS Tallink Grupp (hereafter: Tallink) announced that it had filed a claim against AS Tallinna Sadam (hereafter: Tallinna Sadam) in the amount of 15.4 million euros on 01.03.2021 and the submitted claim includes the fees paid by AS Tallink Grupp in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Tallinna Sadam has not yet received the complaint. In Tallinna Sadam’s view, Tallink’s claim for allegedly unfair port rights is unreasonable and Tallinna Sadam intends to defend the sustainability of the company and the interests of its shareholders. The port charges established by Tallinna Sadam for passenger ships are the most competitive in the Baltic Sea region, still being lower than the comparable charges at the ports of Helsinki and Stockholm. While Tallinna Sadam offers a modern port service based on high quality infrastructure and innovative solutions. Tallinna Sadam has a long-term and transparent pricing policy, the current level of charges for passenger ships has been valid since 2016 and they have not been indexed despite the increase in consumer prices. Tallinna Sadam also does not have any special off-tariff agreements with operators of passenger ships. Tallinna Sadam’s management has conducted price negotiations with Tallink to reach an agreement on the port charges established for passenger ships, but Tallink’s demands so far have been unreasonable and clearly detrimental to the financial interests of Tallinna Sadam. Additional comments may be shared after receiving and reviewing the statement and the arguments thereon. Tallinna Sadam is ready to continue to resolve the issue by compromise. Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest freight and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, serving 10 million passengers and 20 million tonnes of freight on average annually. In addition to passenger and freight services, the Tallinna Sadam Group also operates in maritime transport through its subsidiaries O TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the larger islands, and O TS Shipping charters its multi-functional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia. and offshore projects abroad. The Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of a partner AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to the unaudited financial results, the group’s turnover in 2020 amounted to 107.4 million euros, adjusted EBITDA 58.4 million euros and profit of 28.5 million euros. euros. Additional information: Sirle Arro

