Tesla Full Self-Driving Subscription Model Comes in Q2, Musk Says

Elon Musk says it will soon be another way to access Tesla's controversial driver assistance system: the Complete self-drivingoption. Following a question on Twitter, the CEO of Tesla said that drivers will be able to subscribe to the FSD option in the second quarter of 2021. Musk's promise of the "for sure" subscription model launched in the coming months follows some delays for such a subscription trial. He first talked about it last year and said we would see it launch at the end of 2020. It was early 2021. I'm not even kidding, but it's at least a mark for You're here. When it launches, it will likely be an easier price tag for those who want to experience FSD in its beta. Right now it's a $ 10,000 option when ordering a new Tesla. Musk somewhat acknowledged this in a follow-up tweet saying, "Buying FSD will always be a better deal in the long run than subscribing." Whatever the price to subscribe to the system, paying for it all up front will be cheaper in the long run, in other words. FSD was finally launched on a very limited scale in fall 2020, with the beta slowly rolling out to more pilots in the following months. It is not yet clear how far the beta is reached, but Musk has promised to open it quickly last november. This was also Musk's previous prediction for a fleet of Autonomous Model 3 sedans for a Tesla carpooling network came and went last year. In January, the CEO said the company would Self-driving car technology level 5 by the end of the year. The company's autopilot with FSD just touches level 3 range, based on the The stairs of SAE, so it will be a major challenge for the company in just nine months.

Tesla’s latest missed deadlines

