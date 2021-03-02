PGA Tour, Amazon Web Services partner to improve golf coverage





In an effort to bring golf fans closer together, the PGA Tour on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which makes AWS the official cloud provider of the Tour. This transformational partnership with AWS will give our fans the opportunity to experience the PGA Tour like never before, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. Growing and diversifying our fan base is a top priority for us, and through collaboration and innovation from AWS, we’re creating more ways to experience the game of golf, while personalizing our content to empower fans. to engage with tournaments and the players they support. So what does this new partnership mean for fans? AWS will power Every Shot Live, an app that will provide viewers with live access to every shot of every player in a tournament. Using the upcoming Player’s Championship at TPC Sawgrass as an example, fans will be able to see over 32,000 moves and follow players in real time. Each live shot will be free on Thursdays for players, while Friday through Sunday will only be available to PGA Tour Live subscribers on NBC Sports Gold. The Tour is also offering a week-long PGA Tour Live trial for fans who purchased tickets to last year’s Players Championship, which was canceled after the first round. Plans for Every Shot Live at future tournaments have yet to be announced. Fans will also be able to control their viewing experience with AWS TOURCast, an innovative new leaderboard that will provide new camera angles, course navigation, speed laps and statistics on demand. AWS will also help First Tee develop an online community for its teachers and young leaders to grow the program. The tour will also transfer nearly 100 years of multimedia content to AWS, including video, audio, and imagery from the 1928 Los Angeles Open, into a data lake, where live footage from future tournaments will also be broadcast. The partnership and experience we create with the Tour will be unique, said Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of AWS. Unlike other sports, there is more than one ball in play on a golf course, making it more difficult for fans to keep up with each player’s performance. Our collaboration with the Tour will change the way fans will be able to connect to the sport by giving them real-time access to virtually every moment of the course and allowing them to determine how they experience the game. The partnership will be a heavyweight for the Tour and AWS, and it will take time, but it’s a big step forward.

